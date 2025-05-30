Why did Oracle Park cancel SZA's beauty pop-up? Reasons explained

Oracle Park canceled SZA's beauty pop-up that was set for Thursday, May 29. They cited a lack of space and safety concerns due to the congregation of people as the reasons.

SZA is currently on her Grand National Tour, which also features Kendrick Lamar. On her tour, she has also opened merchandise stores or pop-ups at the venues of her concerts. These stores and pop-ups feature products from her beauty brand 'Not Beauty'.

The singer has also visited some of these pop-ups, surprising her fans, which, inevitably, led to a congregation of people. Hence, the authorities at Oracle Park canceled her pop-up on Thursday.

SZA's Not Beauty issues statement after cancellation of Oracle Park pop-up

Not Beauty posted a statement on their social media handles, notifying fans of the cancellation of the pop-up. They also confirmed that while the pop-up has been cancelled, their products will be available at the regular merch tents.

They wrote:

"-@NOTBEAUTY glosses and merch are available for purchase at the two merch lines near the front entrance to Oracle Park. Due to safety concerns and limited space, our original location was shut down by the venue beyond our control. Our staff is at that location to guide you to the merch lines. (Open to all)"

Two merch stores in front of Oracle Park are open to every fan, with or without tickets for the concert. There are some other shops inside the stadium for fans with tickets only. The company explained:

"We will also have glosses and merch available for purchase inside the stadium after doors open (for ticketed fans only)."

SZA also took to Instagram to provide an update through a video posted on her story. She explained that their first pop-up was canceled, and they were given a smaller space. She added:

“Once you guys started congregating, they got nervous about safety."

Hence, the second space was canceled as well, and only the merchandise stores remain open for the show.

SZA talks about Not Beauty's exclusive lip gloss

The special thing about these pop-ups and merchandise stores on the singer's Grand National Tour is Not Beauty's exclusive lip gloss. These come in three flavors - Strawberry Jelly, In the Flesh, and Quartz. These come in a wood-patterned tube and cost $23 each.

In a previous statement, SZA had spoken about how she was looking for a good lip gloss herself, which led to the formation of Not Beauty. She said (via San Fransico Chronicle):

“Not Beauty wasn’t about me trying to enter the beauty market, it’s about me filling a need, it’s about me needing something that lasted as long as my show, as long as my conversation, as long as my date.

“There was nothing that existed that did that for me and also made me feel moisturized. I don't know much about much, but I know a lot about lips, and I feel like Not Beauty is not beauty. It is just something that I wanted to share that worked for me.”

Not Beauty produces a vegan and cruelty-free makeup line, and the singer plans to expand their range further.

