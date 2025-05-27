SZA leaves Jordan Chiles in awe after backstage meet at American Music Awards

Olympic Champion Jordan Chiles shared her backstage reaction to meeting R&B star SZA at the American Music Awards. The event, held on Monday, May 26, in Las Vegas, saw Jordan Chiles grace the stage as presenter.

The event was hosted by Jennifer Lopez, and had a star-studded lineup of presenters including Jordan Chiles, Wayne Brady, Ciara, Kai Cenat, Nikki Glaser, Tiffany Haddish, Zac Brown, Megan Moroney, and more.

Chiles donned a burgundy long-sleeve crop top paired with a high-waist skirt as she took the stage to present the award. Teaming up with actor Wayne Brady, they presented the Favourite Female Latin Award to Becky G.

Recently, Chiles reshared a story from CBS TV on her Instagram, capturing her fangirl moment with SZA backstage. She captioned the story.

"Crying!!!! Ahhhhhh @sza ❤️"

Screenshot of Instagram story (image via IG/@jordanchiles)

Below is the original video of the moment:

SZA won two major honours at the AMAs: Favourite Female R&B Artist and Favourite R&B Song for 'Saturn'. The winners of the AMAs were selected by fan votes.

On the sporting end of things, Jordan Chiles continues to prove her presence in and beyond gymnastics. After a successful collegiate season with the UCLA Bruins, the 24-year-old recently made her SI Swimsuit cover debut in the 2025 edition. She was photographed in Boca Raton alongside fellow athletes Suni Lee, Anna Hall, and Gabby Thomas.

Jordan Chiles expresses her mother’s support through her journey of self-acceptance in SI Swimsuit cover feature

Jordan Chiles at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch of the 2025 Issue - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles is featured as one of four cover models on the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. In an interview with People’s magazine, she shared about the profound support from her mother, who has witnessed her through both highs and lows.

"My mom actually cried a few times from some of the photos because she's been there literally every single moment of my life, so I think it was more of her realising how beautiful her daughter is and what I've gone through", Chiles said.

She further expressed how her mother supported her through struggles with body image and self-doubt.

"I've embraced every single aspect of who I am, and I've embraced the amazing body that I have," the Olympian continues. "Because she was there when I would cry and be like, 'Mom, they're saying this. They're saying that.' Or I would look at myself in the mirror and call myself ugly almost every day. I think it was just really cool for her to know that I get this opportunity and that I get the ability to embrace who Jordan is."

Chiles was featured in the SI Swimsuit edition alongside fellow gymnast Olivia Dunne, actress Salma Hayek Pinault, and model Lauren Chan.

