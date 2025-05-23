Jordan Chiles opens up on separating self-worth from sport and finding her true identity

Jordan Chiles penned an emotional note as she reflected on mental health and being more than just an athlete. The Olympic athlete has actively advocated for mental health in sport over the years.

Chiles was part of the Olympic gold medal-winning US national team roster at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She also won the silver medal in vault and floor at the 2022 World Championships. From being a pivotal part of the United States women's national team to competing for UCLA Bruins, Chiles has plenty of experience competing at the highest level in gymnastics.

The 24-year-old penned a note on Instagram, starting a conversation about mental health. The athlete shared:

"I am more than my sport. Sometimes, I need moments like this — just me, fresh air, and quiet — to truly feel that. Gymnastics will always be a part of my story. It’s pushed me, challenged me, and helped me reach heights I once thought were impossible. But being an athlete isn’t all I am. I’m also a daughter, a sister, an auntie, a student, a business owner, a friend — and someone learning every day how to care for her mental health just as much as her physical strength. ...."

Meanwhile, Jordan Chiles recently announced that she would be returning to the UCLA Bruins for her senior year, to take another shot at the NCAA Championship trophy.

Jordan Chiles on challenges she faced while growing up

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club Celebrates Launch of 2025 Issue - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles opened up about the body image and self-confidence issues she experienced as a child. Chiles said in an interview with PEOPLE magazine (via essence.com):

“She was there when I would cry and be like, ‘Mom, they’re saying this. They’re saying that.’ Or I would look at myself in the mirror and call myself ugly almost every day. I think it was just really cool for her to know that I get this opportunity and that I get the ability to embrace who Jordan is... Yeah, it’s amazing. I love it. I feel so comfortable. I feel so confident.”

Jordan Chiles recently appeared on the cover of the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, making her debut for the magazine. She was also present at the Gold House Gala 2025, recently celebrating Asian Pacific difference makers and icons. Chiles was present alongside athletes like Suni Lee, Torri Huske, Chuck Aoki, and several others.

