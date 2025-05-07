Jordan Chiles drops 5-word reaction after finishing junior year at UCLA Bruins

American gymnast, Jordan Chiles, expressed her reaction after the conclusion of her second collegiate year with the UCLA Bruins. The 2025 season saw Chiles help her collegiate team finish second at the NCAA Championships, behind Oklahoma Sooners.

On a personal level too, the 24-year-old had a successful year, winning her 3rd NCAA individual title and second in the uneven bars apparatus. Notably, Chiles and the Bruins also got their hands on the Big 10 conference title during the season.

Weeks after the conclusion of the season, Chiles shared some glimpses from a recent UCLA event on her Instagram handle. In the post, the American gymnast can be seen in a sky blue half coat, complementing with matching pants and top, holding a couple of momento she received from the University. She remarked in her caption:

"junior year in the books…. ❤️"

Following the conclusion of her junior season, Chiles has announced that she will be coming back to Bruins in the 2026 season for her senior season.

Jordan Chiles shares her thoughts on competing for UCLA Bruins gymnastics team

Jordan Chiles (Image via: Getty)

Jordan Chiles shared some kind words about her experience of competing for the UCLA Bruins gymnastics team across the 2025 season. The Oregon-born gymnast was one of the veterans of the Bruins side, in the season alongside juniors like Cienna Alipio and Madison Anyimi.

Speaking in an interview with People, Chiles termed her team as a cool experience, especially after winning two uneven bars titles and remarked that she is eying more titles in the apparatus. She stated:

"It definitely was an amazing experience. I’m one of the only athletes that’s ever won back-to-back event titles on bars. So, I think it was really cool to see that I made history again and that I had that opportunity. It just makes me hungry for more. If I can do it twice, maybe I can do it three times, four times, as many times as my body allows it. I really had fun with it."

Further speaking in the interview, Jordan Chiles remarked that she has her eyes on the next Olympic Games, in her home turf, but also added that she is not rushing things and is trusting to work day-by-day.

In the elite circuit, she will be eying a place at the US team for the 2025 World Gymnastics Championships, scheduled to take place in October.

