Jordan Chiles pens heartfelt note for UCLA Gymnastics following their 2nd-place finish at NCAA Championships 

Jordan Chiles recently expressed her feelings towards UCLA Gymnastics after their appearance at the 2025 NCAA Championships. The final round of the Championships was held on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at the Dickies Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas.

The UCLA squad earned the spot to compete in the final after dominating the second semifinal with 197.7375, leaving behind Utah, LSU, and Michigan State. They settled for second spot in the final showdown, following the Oklahoma squad.

Chiles returned to the collegiate circuit after her campaign at the 2024 Paris Games. The Olympic medalist competed in all the events at the finals, scoring 9.900 on the vault, 9.962 on uneven bars, 9.937 on the balance beam, and 9.975 on the floor.

She accumulated 39.775 points in the all-around event. Following her appearance at the NCAA Championships final, Chiles expressed her love and pride towards the collegiate team, writing:

"Wow….. couldn’t be more proud of this team… UCLA you have done so much for me this season and I can’t wait to come back and be with yall next season… to my friends and family I love you guys so much and words can’t explain how thankful I am for you guys🫶🏽 and with that my ‘25 college season has come to an end💕"

Following her appearance at Fort Worth, Chiles was honored with the UCLA student-athlete of the week award for her career's eighth time.

Jordan Chiles opens up about her future in the collegiate circuit for her senior year

Jordan Chiles of the UCLA Bruins during the Division I Women's Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo via Getty Images)

Following her remarkable season with the UCLA Bruins, Jordan Chiles revealed her decision to stay with the program in her senior year. She joined the UCLA squad in 2022 after deferring her eligibility to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Chiles shared her goal of winning the NCAA Championship title with the UCLA squad next year.

"Oh! I'm ready, I'm definitely ready to go into next season, a lot of people did ask me, are you going to come back? Well here's your answer, yes I'm coming back, I'm not leaving The Bruins. I definitely can't wait to see how my senior year turns out and you know, bring back that natty, for real for real this time."

At the 2024 Paris Games, Jordan Chiles helped the American team clinch a gold medal in the team event.

