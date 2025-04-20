Jordan Chiles shares major update about NCAA future after the UCLA Bruins loses top spot in Championship final

Jordan Chiles will be staying with the UCLA Bruins and will return for another shot at the NCAA Championship trophy. Chiles told Big 10 Gymnastics that she is ready to head to her senior year with the Bruins.

Chiles was an instrumental athlete in taking UCLA to the NCAA finals. Her incredible performance in the semi-finals added to the score of UCLA, putting them in the finals. With her near-perfect score of 9.975 on the uneven bars, Chiles dominated the leaderboard and won the individual NCAA Championship title in uneven bars.

In a recent X post by @B1GGymnastics, Jordan Chiles gave her statement on returning for another year with the Bruins to take on the NCAA Championship trophy. Chiles, who will be returning to the Championship as a senior, said:

"Oh! I'm ready, I'm definitely ready to go into next season, a lot of people did ask me, are you going to comeback? Well here's your answer, yes I'm coming back, I'm not leaving The Bruins. I definitely can't wait to see how my senior year turns out and you know, bring back that natty, for real for real this time."

Jordan Chiles is an Olympic medalist and played a significant role in the United States winning the gold at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Jordan Chiles' Bruins put on a show at the NCAA Championship finals

UCLA was the runner-up at the NCAA Championship finals. The Bruins scored a 197.6125 in the finals. They started with the floor exercises and the incredible performance by Jordan Chiles.

Accumulating a near-perfect score of 9.9750 with three 10s from the judges enabled a huge score of 49.6125, tying closely with Oklahoma, which scored 49.615 on the Beam. At this point, both teams were tied. Oklahoma took the lead in rotation two with 49.2875 on floor exercises while UCLA scored 49.2875 on vault.

By rotation three, Oklahoma kept the lead with 148.6379, with 49.4375 on vault. UCLA was right behind and scored 148.3000 with 49.4000 on uneven bars. By the end, Oklahoma scored 49.3750 on Bars while UCLA scored 49.3125 on beam.

With just .3375 points short, UCLA took the second spot while Oklahoma led the scoreboard and became the NCAA Champions.

Oklahoma won the seventh NCAA title while Missouri took the third spot with 197.2500, and Utah fell to fourth with 197.2375.

