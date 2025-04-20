NCAA Gymnastics Championships Final Results: Oklahoma storms to seventh national title

The 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships have drawn to a close. After an action packed final on Saturday, April 19 at the famed Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, Oklahoma emerged victorious to claim their seventh national title, while UCLA and Missouri rounded out the top three.

For the Sooners, this victory marks a redemption for their disappointing 2024. Last year, the team delivered consistently extraordinary performances on their way to the NCAA Championships, but were unable to make it to the finals to defend their title.

This time around, Oklahoma was a picture of pure dominance. During the finals on Saturday, the team led from the very first rotation on the balance beam, and would go on to score a 198.0125 for the win, finishing well ahead of their competitors. Reflecting on their victory, head coach KJ Kindler told media,

“We've actually had an incredible year. We weren't perfect, there's no doubt about it. There were some blips on the radar, but consistency-wise, this team has been incredibly consistent, especially considering the amount of freshman routines and even new routines that we were competing, which I think says a lot for the future of Oklahoma Gymnastics, so we're excited about that.”

In second place behind Oklahoma, was Jordan Chiles’ UCLA. The Bruins began their campaign on the floor, and were neck-and-neck with the Sooners after the first rotation. However, a weak showing on the vault cost the team, and they eventually settled for silver after posting a 197.6125.

Rounding out the podium at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships was the University of Missouri. The team had already made history when they qualified for championship finals, and on Saturday they continued their record-breaking run to win bronze and claim the best finish in program history.

The Mizzou Tigers posted a 197.2500 in the finals to finish third and outdo the Utah Red Rocks, who finsihed fourth with a score of 197.2375.

NCAA Gymnastics Championships: Full results from the finals

Here is what the scoreboard looked like at the end of the NCAA Gymnastics Championships finals:

Oklahoma: 198.0125, UCLA: 197.6125, Missouri: 197.2500, Utah: 197.2375

NCAA Gymnastics Championships: Individual results

The individual champions of the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships were decided on April 17, during the semifinals of the team event. Jordan Bowers, the star of Oklahoma, excelled on all four pieces of equipment to take home the all-around title. Grace McCallum and Faith Torrez won silver and bronze respectively, while two-time Olympic champion Jade Carey was denied a spot on the podium.

In the individual events, Kailin Chio of the LSU Tigers stormed to the vault title, despite her team crashing out in the semis. World and Olympic champion Jordan Chiles stuck the landing to take home gold in the uneven bars events, while her Bruins teammate Brooklyn Moora won the floor title. Lastly, Helen Hu of Missouri posted a score of 9.9875 to win gold on the balance beam.

NCAA Gymnastics Championships: Full list of individual winners

All-around

Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma): 39.7125 Grace McCallum (Utah): 39.6750 Faith Torrez (Oklahoma): 39.6375

Vault

Kailin Chio (LSU): 9.9750 Sage Kellerman (Michigan State)/ Grace McCallum (Utah): 9.9500 Amy Doyle (Michigan State): 9.9125

Uneven Bars

Jordan Chiles (UCLA): 9.9750 Grace McCallum (Utah): 9.9625 Leanne Wong (Florida), Mara Titarsolej (Missouri), Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma), Alyssa Arana (Florida), Gabrielle Stephen (Michigan State),

Ella Zirbes (Utah): 9.9375

Balance Beam

Helen Hu (Missouri): 9.9875 Emma Malabuyo (UCLA): 9.9750 Selena Harris-Miranda (Florida), Faith Torrez (Oklahoma), Mya Lauzon (Cal), Jade Carey (Oregon St), Ciena Alipio (UCLA): 9.9500

Floor Exercise

Brooklyn Moors (UCLA): 9.9625 Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma), Grace McCallum (Utah), Faith Torrez (Oklahoma): 9.9500 Aleah Finnegan (LSU), Skyla Schulte (Michigan State), Lily Smith (Georgia): 9.9375

