How No.1-ranked Jade Carey missed the NCAA all-around Championship? A look at the Olympic champion's upset in Fort Worth

In a major upset at the 2025 NCAA Championships, Oregon State's Jade Carey failed to win the all-around title after dominating the rankings throughout the season. The Olympic champion had won each of the all-around competitions she competed in this season but failed to even make the podium on Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas.

Carey carried Oregon State through the regular season on her back with dominant performances all across the four routines that saw her win a staggering 51 event titles. She also posted the fourth-highest all-around score in NCAA history and was named the winner of the 2025 AAI Award, which honors the nation's best gymnast.

The 24-year-old was ranked No. 1 in the all-around rankings right from Week 2 of the regular season, and while she started strong on Thursday night in Fort Worth, the two-time Olympic champion faltered in vault to take fourth position.

The Beavers had failed to qualify for the NCAA Championships, but Carey booked an individual spot in the finals and was competing in rotation with the LSU Tigers. She started with a clinical 9.9125 routine on bars before earning another impressive score of 9.9500 on beam.

The three-time World Champion took the lead after the third rotation with a 9.9125 on floor but dropped to fourth after a hop on the landing, which only earned her 9.8500. Oklahoma's Jordan Bowers took the all-around title with 39.7125, while Utah's Grace McCallum came second with 39.6750.

Carey finished fourth with a score of 39.6250 and would be disappointed at having missed out on winning OSU's first national all-around championship. She, nevertheless, finished off with a bronze medal on beam.

Winning the national title would have meant everything to Jade Carey, but she has no regrets

Jade Carey during the Fisk v Oregon State - Source: Getty

Speaking in an interview with ESPN ahead of the NCAA Championships last week, Jade Carey admitted that winning the national all-around was her longtime dream, and doing it in her final meet of her collegiate career would mean everything to her.

"That would mean everything to me. It's been one of my biggest goals for a really long time, and it would just continue to build on the legacy of amazing gymnasts that we've had here," Jade Carey said.

However, the 24-year-old believes in the "no regrets" mantra and finishes off as one of the greatest gymnasts in OSU history.

"No regrets. Leave it all out there and see where it all falls," Carey added.

Carey became the fourth gymnast in OSU history to win the AAI Award this week. She now finishes her OSU career with an impressive six national medals, including four silver.

