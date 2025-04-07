Jordan Bowers makes feelings known on mindset before scoring three perfect 10s at Seattle NCAA Regionals Final

Oklahoma Sooners gymnast Jordan Bowers recently shared her thoughts after her impressive performance at the 2025 NCAA Seattle Regional Championship Finals on Sunday (April 6). Her performance helped her team post a score of 198.450 and win the finals against Auburn (197.325), Arizona (196.250), and Missouri (197.425).

Bowers, in her final year at the college, posted three perfect scores (10s) during the event in the floor exercises, uneven bars, and vaults. Her beam balance score was 9.900, taking her all-around score to 39.900 after her four rotations. This performance helped her team qualify for the NCAA Championships and allowed her an opportunity to conclude her senior year by winning her third title with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Speaking in an interview after the meeting, Bowers stated that she sensed a state of freedom within her and was quite confident to come to these finals and do her best. Additionally, she also mentioned that these are things that she has been doing regularly and the finals were nothing different. She said (via Oklahoma Women's Gym):

"I just felt a sense of like freeness coming into tonight and I really just especially from day one to today, just really wanted to feel the freeness and just give my full confidence and just do my gymnastics what I do every single day and that's exactly what I did."

Notably, this was the second time in her career that Jordan Bowers has registered three perfect scores in a meet. She did a similar feat last year when she scored 10s in vaults, bars, and floors during the Big 12 Championships (March 23).

Jordan Bowers shares her reasons for choosing the Oklahoma Sooners for her college

Bowers competing for Sooners during the 2024 NCAA Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Jordan Bowers shed light on the reasons she has for choosing the Oklahoma Sooners Gymnastics program. The 22-year-old joined the program back in 2022 and has played a major part in this program.

In a recent interview, Bowers said that she has visited the Sooners ever since her childhood days, as it took place just six hours away from her home. She also added that she has loved this program since that time and also called it her "favorite school". She said (via Flipping Out With Bridget Sloan, 5:09 onwards):

"I have been coming to camp since I was little, I'm only six and half hours, so I'm in driving distance, so been coming to camp... I just have loved it so much and I always loved watching OU when I was little, so definitely my dream school."

So far in her Sooners career, Jordan Bowers has finished runner-up twice for the floor exercises individual national title in 2022 and 2024, and also finished third in uneven bars last season.

