Top 5 NCAA women's gymnastics teams after 2025 regular season ft. LSU Tigers

The 2024 NCAA women's gymnastics regular season has concluded, and the teams that have registered the top spots are Oklahoma 198.500, LSU 198.215, California 198.180, Florida 197.905, and Utah 197.895. The regular season rankings have been decided through the national qualifying score.

The No. 1 on NCAA women's gymnastics is the Oklahoma team, which concluded its regular season as the Southeastern Conference champions; they share the title with the LSU Tigers. Oklahoma has a conference record of 7-1.

At the 2025 SEC Championships held at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, the Oklahoma Sooners were the runner-ups and faced defeat from the LSU Tigers while winning their other five matches against Florida, Missouri, Kentucky, Georgia, Auburn, and Alabama.

The NCAA list No. 2, LSU Tigers have clinched their third 2025 SEC regular-season championship. They defeated No. 14 Auburn with a concluding score of 198.200-197.550 in their final regular season game at the Neville Arena. The last time the LSU Tigers won regular season titles was in 2017 and 2018.

No. 3 on the NCAA women's gymnastics list is California Golden Bears, who clinched the second position at the Atlantic Coast Conference Gymnastics Championship. The NCAA list, No. 4, the Florida Gators gymnastics team is the third seed in the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships.

They won their last regular season meet against Iowa State, Long Island University, and North Carolina. The Gators clinched the third position in the Southeastern Conference Championships. No. 5 on the NCAA women's gymnastics list is Utah Red Rocks, who have finished impressively in the regular season and won the Big 12 Conference championship.

The six finalists from the NCAA women's gymnastics for the prestigious AAI Awards

The top six outstanding individuals from the NCAA women's gymnastics have been announced by the AAI for the decorated 2025 award. It will be given at the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.

The finalists from the NCAA women's gymnastics are Jordan Bowers of the University of Oklahoma, Jade Carey of Oregon State University, Audrey Davis of the University of Oklahoma, Aleah Finnegan of Louisiana State University, Grace McCallum of the University of Utah, and Leanne Wong of the University of Florida. As per the American Athletic, the senior marketing manager for AAI, Lisa Ebersole, shared:

“Every year, the AAI Award reminds us of the incredible impact these athletes have on collegiate gymnastics. It’s not just about their performance, but their leadership, resilience, and the way they inspire others. We’re proud to be part of recognizing their hard work and dedication. This year’s nominees exemplify the very best of the sport, and we are excited to see how their legacies continue to shape the future of gymnastics.”

The finalists have been selected based on their achievements in collegiate gymnastics, their assistance to teams, and the excellence given to the gymnastics program.

