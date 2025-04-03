NCAA Women's Gymnastics Regional Championships 2025: Schedule, order of events and where to watch and more

The most anticipated NCAA Women's Gymnastics Regional Championships, which will feature Olympians, collegiate, and promising freshmen gymnasts, is scheduled from Wednesday, April 2, to Sunday, April 6, at four regional venues, including the University of Alabama, the University of Utah, the University of Washington, and Penn State.

The Championships will feature Olympians like Jordan Chiles, who will represent the UCLA Bruins and Jade Carey for Oregon State. The defending champions, the LSU Tigers, will enter the event as the No. 1 seed. Each semi-final will have four teams, with the top two earning a place in the final round.

Schedule for the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Regional Championships

The schedule and order of events for the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Regional Championships are given below.

All times below are Eastern U.S.

Wednesday, April 2, 2025

2:00 p.m. – Penn State regional play-in

4:00 p.m. – Utah regional play-in

Thursday, April 3, 2025:

1:00 p.m. – Penn State regional afternoon semi-final: No.8 Michigan State, No.9 Kentucky, Ohio State, Penn State

3:00 p.m. – Utah regional afternoon semi-final: No.5 UCLA, No.12 Minnesota, Southern Utah, Boise State

3:00 p.m. – Alabama regional play-in: Clemson vs. Rutgers

5:00 p.m. – Washington regional play-in: Illinois vs. UC Davis

7:00 p.m. – Penn State regional evening semi-final: No.1 LSU, No.16 Arkansas, Michigan, Maryland

9:00 p.m. – Utah regional evening semi-final: No.4 Utah, No.13 Stanford, Denver, BYU

Friday, April 4, 2025:

2:00 p.m. – Alabama regional afternoon semi-final: No.6 Cal, No.11 Alabama, North Carolina, Iowa

4:00 p.m. – Washington regional afternoon semi-final: No.7 Missouri, No.10 Georgia, Arizona, Arizona State

8:00 p.m. – Alabama regional evening semi-final: No.3 Florida, No.14 Oregon State, NC State, play-in winner

10:00 p.m. – Washington regional evening semi-final: No.2 Oklahoma, No.15 Auburn, Nebraska, play-in winner

Saturday, April 5, 2025:

5:00 p.m. – Penn State regional final

8:00 p.m. – Utah regional final

Sunday, April 6, 2025:

5:00 p.m. – Alabama regional final

8:00 p.m. – Washington regional final

Where to watch the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Regional Championships

The faceoffs at the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Regional Championships will be streamed live on ESPN+. Fans can tune in to the action on ESPN+ by buying a subscription for $11.99 per month.

During the Penn State regional play-in on Wednesday, Maryland took over West Virginia 196.250-195.325 points. At the Utah regional play-in, BYU dominated Utah State with 195.95-194.475 points.

