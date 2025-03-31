Jordan Chiles makes her feelings known as she catches a glimpse of herself while watching March Madness

Jordan Chiles recently spotted herself on television. While enjoying the March Madness games of UCLA women's basketball, the gymnast caught a glimpse of her Nike commercial and was quick to make her feelings known about the it.

Earlier this year, in February, Nike released their first Super Bowl commercial in 27 years. The commercial, titled ‘So Win’ was sixty seconds long, and celebrated women in sports. Apart from Chiles, the ad featured the likes of basketball stars A’ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark, JuJu Watkins, Sabrina Ionescu, Olympic champion Sha’Carri Richardson, tennis World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, and footballers Sophia Smith Wilson and Alexia Putellas.

The commercial generated a large amount of fanfare, and Jordan Chiles was recently able to watch the iconic ad that she was a part of. Sharing a snap of her television screen on her Instagram story, the Olympic champion wrote,

“Aye!!! Watching @uclawbb and saw myself.”

Via Chiles' Instagram story

Jordan Chiles reflects on feeling like a ‘shero’ in her Nike commercial

Chiles at the Teen Vogue Summit 2024 (Image Source: Getty)

In the viral Nike Super Bowl commercial, Jordan Chiles plays an important role, with the ad ending with a shot of her striking a pose that mirrored the iconic Nike swoosh.

Recently, Chiles made an appearance on the ‘Beyond the Records' podcast hosted by Olympic champions Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Grant Holloway and reflected on her role in the Nike commercial. She revealed that the advertisement made her feel like a ‘shero’, saying (at 9:29),

“I did feel like a ‘shero’ in that moment. I was sitting there like 'oh my gosh, they're talking about a Super Bowl commercial, this is Nike, what is happening?’ So when they gave me the whole directive and everything, I was just like ‘this is going to be dope’. I can see it, I can envision it.”

She went on to explain that she didn't initially know that the commercial was going to end on her, but was honoured to be a part of the group.

“I didn't think I was going to be the ending to it and making a whole Nike swish. That was not what I was thinking, like there's greater athletes in that video that you guys could have chosen. But it was just an honor to be surrounded by those amazing athletes. I was just so honored to be a part of that and that they trusted me to be in that position and be a part of that group.”

On the gymnastics end of things, Jordan Chiles is currently competing for UCLA in the NCAA. The team recently qualified for the final four, marking a first in program history.

