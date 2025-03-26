Jordan Chiles reveals one notable thing she does before every meet when asked about superstitions

Jordan Chiles opened up about her pre-game superstitions shortly after her and her team's win at the Big Ten Championship. The gymnast recently achieved another milestone as her new book, 'I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams,' became a New York Times bestseller.

Chiles's NCAA team, the UCLA Bruins, recently created history at the Big Ten Championships, as they became the first team to win the Big Ten Regular Season and the Championship in the same season. The American delivered an outstanding performance in the event as she scored a perfect 10.0 on the floor exercise. This was her third perfect 10 of the season and the 11th of her career.

Shortly after this, Chiles was asked about having any gymnastics superstitions in the post-match interview by the Big Network. The gymnast said that she did not have any gymnastics superstitions; however, she always prays before her performances.

"No. I think just the biggest thing is I pray before every competition with my family," Jordan Chiles said.

Ahead of attaining these achievements for the UCLA Bruins this season, Chiles received more honors for the team during the 2023 NCAA Championships. She won two gold medals in the uneven bars and the floor exercise and a silver medal in the all-around event.

Jordan Chiles made her feelings known about returning to the UCLA gymnastics

American gymnast, Chiles- Source: Getty

In an interview with ESPN, Jordan Chiles opened up about her feelings on returning to the UCLA gymnastics team after competing at the Paris Olympics. After facing a roller-coaster experience at the 2024 Summer Games, where she won a gold medal and was stripped of her bronze medal, Chiles re-joined her collegiate team, stating that she still has unfinished business.

Despite having several perfect 10 scores, two NCAA gold medals, and more, Chiles shared that she wants to win a few individual titles.

"I had unfinished business. I know you're probably thinking, 'Jordan, you have NCAA titles, what do you have left to prove?' But I want to be able to win a natty with this team and at least come back with individual titles as well. I felt like there was something missing and I knew my story wasn't over," Jordan Chiles said.

Jordan Chiles joined the UCLA gymnastics team in the 2022 season, and ever since then, she has been proving her billing in the team. The gymnast was recently lauded by her mother, Gina Chiles, for attaining the perfect 10 and winning the Big Ten Championship. The latter penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram story, rejoicing in her daughter's exceptional win.

