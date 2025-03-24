Jordan Chiles shows off customized nails along with victory celebration highlights after Big Ten Championship win

Jordan Chiles was all smiles as the UCLA Bruins created history at the Big Ten Championships. The Bruins have become the first team to win the Big Ten Regular Season as well as the Big Ten Championships in the same season.

Chiles uploaded a series of photographs of her celebrations on her Instagram profile. The 23-year-old gymnast also uploaded photos of her customized nails, embossed with 'B1G' and 'UCLA' on either side.

Chiles captioned the post as,

"WOW!!!! BIG 10 CHAMPS BBY!!!!! 💍💍"

This is not the first time Chiles has won a major honor for the UCLA Bruins. She won two gold medals and a silver medal at the 2023 NCAA Championships. Chiles won gold in the uneven bars and the floor exercise, while she won a silver medal in the all-around event.

Jordan Chiles then took a break in order to prepare for the Paris Olympics, where she won a gold medal in the team all-around event, and a bronze medal in the floor exercise event [which was later revoked]. However, the soon-to-be 24-year-old gymnast made a comeback to collegiate gymnastics and has contributed to back-to-back victories for the UCLA Bruins at the Big Ten Championships.

Jordan Chiles opens up about dealing with negativity while chasing her gymnastics goals

Jordan Chiles talks about dealing with negativity while chasing gymnastics goals [Image Source: Getty]

Jordan Chiles has faced a lot of struggles on her path to achieving her dreams. In an interview with 'The Cut', the 23-year-old gymnast talked about how she dealt with negativity around her as she chased her gymnastics goals.

Chiles mentioned that she had friends who didn't believe in her goals, and often told her that she wouldn't succeed. The gymnast claimed that she was determined to prove them wrong with her results. In her words,

"A lot of people told me I wasn’t going to become an Olympian. A lot of people told me I was the underdog. I’ve had friendships where people didn’t like the way I was living because they weren’t living like that. But at the end of the day, if you want to grow and succeed, you need to surround yourself with people who want you to succeed. I’ve had to navigate friendships with people who didn’t believe in me and prove them wrong. I like proving people wrong."

Jordan Chiles will be aiming to make it count at the National Championships, which would be held in April. Chiles is also preparing for the coveted World Championships, where she will aim for an individual gold medal.

