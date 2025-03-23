"Screaming right nowwww" - Jordan Chiles' mother reacts to UCLA Bruins' Big Ten Championship win

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles' mother shared her reaction to the UCLA Bruins winning the Big Ten Championship for the first time. The Bruins have won the conference title in their first-ever appearance at the conference championships. After Jordan and the Bruins secured their title, Gina Chiles shared her reaction to the title win on Instagram.

The UCLA Bruins knocked out No. 9 Michigan State, No. 15 Minnesota, and No. 17 Michigan in the tournament's final session. Jordan Chiles had a particularly impressive performance, earning a perfect score of 10 on the floor exercise, which contributed to UCLA's overall score of 198.450.

This is not Jordan Chiles' first time winning silverware in collegiate gymnastics, as she won individual titles at the 2023 NCAA Championships, two Pac-12 titles in 2022 and 2023 before UCLA's transition to the Big Ten Conference in 2025. She made history with the Bruins as they became the team with the highest score in Big Ten Championship history. Alongside Chiles, Brooklyn Moors also scored a perfect 10, sharing the title. Ciena Alipio also secured a perfect 10 to tie for first on beam, and finally, Chae Campbell grabbed the all-around crown with her highest career score of 39.725.

Jordan Chiles' mother, Gina, took to Instagram to share her appreciation for the UCLA Bruins Gymnastics team, where she wrote:

"CHAMPIONS!!!! Screaming right nowwww!!!,"

Still taken from Gina Chiles' Instagram (Source: @gina.chiles/Instagram)

She also mentioned how competitive the entire meet was, expressing her appreciation for this edition of the conference championship. She wrote:

"Not gonna stop talking about this....Incredible. The whole meet was intense and nerve-wracking and everything you want in a conference championship!!,"

Still taken from Gina Chiles' Instagram (Source: @gina.chiles/Instagram)

The Bruins cruised to their first-ever regular season and conference titles. In the conference championship, Michigan State finished in second place with a score of 198.150. Minnesota was third with 197.425, and Michigan placed fourth with 197.325, making it a very competitive championship.

Jordan Chiles' mother shares 4-word reaction to gymnast landing double-twisting Yurchenko vault

Jordan Chiles during Stanford v UCLA - (Image via Getty)

Gina Chiles took to social media to share her reaction to her daughter Jordan's double-twisting Yurchenko vault in her training session before competing in the Big Ten Championships. The Bruins gymnast later won the conference title, getting a perfect 10 on the floor exercise.

Gina Chiles is an active supporter of Jordan's gymnastic career and shared her reaction on Instagram to the DTY vault that Jordan performed in training. She wrote:

"I've missed you DTY," - Gina Chiles on Instagram

Still taken from Gina's Instagram (Source: @gina.chiles/Instagram)

The Bruins became the first UCLA team ever to win the regular season and conference championship titles in the Big Ten.

