"Hurt her tailbone" - Jordan Chiles' mom Gina reveals gymnast’s injury after UCLA Bruins’ regular-season finale loss to Utah

The two-time Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles’ mother recently shared an update on her injury. Gina Chiles, addressed the concerns regarding her daughter's performance against the Utah Red Rocks, this was UCLA's final regular season match.

Ad

The No. 4 UCLA lost to No. 5 Utah with a concluding score of 197.425 - 198.100. With the loss, the Bruins' nine-game winning streak ended. The team recently won its first-ever Big Ten regular-season championship, with Chiles taking home the Big Ten Gymnast of the Week for the sixth time. Her mother shared the update through a post on X. She explained Chiles' performance against Utah, mentioning:

“Seeing worried comments- Rest is always good but just for clarity- she fell off her scooter in the rain and hurt her tailbone this week. So she is feeling it on every event. Running on vault and floor passes and especially when she hit it on the dive roll. She's ok- just hurts.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chiles, scored 9.825 points in the floor event and 9.775 on the vault. On the bars event, her score was 9.925. The team registered 49.375 on the floor event, which was below its average score. However, with the loss against Utah, the Bruins still maintained their 197+ score streak. They have registered a 197+ score in ten games.

Jordan Chiles on the musical muse behind her memoir’s title

Jordan Chiles at the Big Fours - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles is of the most prominent gymnasts in the world and has been a member of the US national gymnastics team since 2013. She was one of the gymnasts of “Golden Girls,” the team that won the gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics all-around event.

Ad

She recently appeared in an interview with ESPN’s SportsCenter and shed light on the inspiration behind her memoir’s title. She shared:

Ad

“I'm that girl came from an affirmation I was telling myself all of 2024; it came from one of Beyonce's songs, after the Renaissance tour. This song resonates with me and I just used it all through 2024,” she shared [0:27 onwards]

Chiles continued:

“Just wanted to give the perspective of understanding. So it's really cool just to be able to finally accept the fact that I've gone through a lot but I know that I can conquer so many more things.”

Jordan Chiles has won two Pac-12 titles and two NCAA championships. Along with her collegiate feats, she has three World Championship medals, and three Pan-American Games medals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback