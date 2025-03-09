"I don't have to keep reliving it" - Jordan Chiles makes her feelings known on revisiting hard times while writing her memoir

Acclaimed artistic gymnast Jordan Chiles recently shared her thoughts on her experiences while writing her newly released book. The two-time Olympian expressed the emotional journey she went through while penning her memoir and sharing it with the world.

Jordan Chiles’ memoir, “I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams”, was released on March 4, 2025. The book contains a foreword by her longtime friend, teammate, and one of the most decorated gymnasts, Simone Biles.

During her latest appearance on the “Jennifer Hudson Show”, she talked about her initial and culminating experiences that surfaced during the challenging process of writing her memoir.

“It was honestly a very crazy time frame to even write a book. I have to revisit these traumas but then I started to realize the more I talk about my trauma, the more that I can let it be in the past. And I just felt, I can finally just live my life with my past in the past,” she shared [6:45 onwards].

The three-time World Championship medalist continued:

“I don't have to keep reliving it because it's on paper; it's something people get to understand and understand who Jordan's story is and so it was a really cool experience at the same time because I did go through all of this but look at me now, I'm standing here being the person that I am.”

While sharing her views, Chiles highlighted that the experience of writing her memoir has been healing and motivational. The prominent gymnast recently won her fifth Big Ten Gymnast of the Week Award and assisted the UCLA Bruins in winning the first Big Ten regular season championship.

Jordan Chiles reflects on her grandfather’s motivational message

Jordan Chiles at The Olympic Games- Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles recently appeared on the Forbes Talk show, and shared her thoughtful insights on the inspirational message shared by his late grandfather, Gene Valasquez, who passed away in November 2023. She has tattooed the same quote on her left forearm that reads:

"where you are I have been where I am you will be"

Furthermore, she also reflected on the adversity her grandad faced during his life.

“My grandpa went through a lot of things that we probably would have never been able to go through at his age and he was somebody that we all looked up to,” she shared [15:40 onwards].

Chiles has become a notable gymnast who represents the UCLA Bruins in her collegiate career. She has won two Pac-12 titles and two NCAA championships. Alongside her collegiate successes, she also has three medals from the Pan American Games and four medals from the Pacific Rim Championships.

