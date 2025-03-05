Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles reflects on UCLA Bruins fans imitating her floor routine dance moves

The artistic gymnast Jordan Chiles has shared her thoughts on receiving motivation through the crowd, as they have become familiar with her dance moves. She further added that she feels self-assured about receiving support from her supporters.

The two-time Olympic medalist and three-time World Championships medalist is in her junior collegiate year and is representing the UCLA Bruins. She has lately expressed how she receives positive energy from the crowd during the competitions.

During her recent appearance on the “Jennifer Hudson Show,” the prominent gymnast shared that she gains enjoyment and assurance with her fans backing her dance moves. She added:

“No, I don't notice it at all. I think it actually gets me more hype and I just feel honored, like, okay, these people know my routine period. Let's go. Just keep it going so yeah, I definitely get to you know knowing that the crowd gets to be there with me makes me feel more confident about myself and just enjoy the moment,” Chiles shared during the show [3:41 onwards]

Chiles also expressed her thoughts on her dance routine music, which features Prince, arguably one of the greatest musicians of this generation. She shared:

“I thought you know what we're known to be artistic right—artistic gymnastics is something that people don't get to see all the time and Prince had a lot of art in what he did. I just wanted to give something back to that generation,” she mentioned [3:06 onwards]

The UCLA Bruins have recently captured their first Big Ten regular season title, with Chiles winning her fifth Big Ten gymnast of the week award.

Jordan Chiles shares her take on inspiring the younger generation with her own Barbie doll

Jordan Chiles at the UCLA v Washington - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles has arguably become one of the best artistic gymnasts and represented Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The team “Golden Girls” won the gold medal in the women's team event. She has recently received honors from Mattel, a toy company that has launched a Barbie doll following Chiles’ legacy in the sport.

“Knowing that little girls can look at that doll and be like, you know what? If she can do it, I can do it — that's always my favorite thing to say. I hope that they get to feel inspired and feel encouraged to continue their dreams and strive for something greater,” Chiles was quoted as saying by People.

Alongside Chiles, Jade Carey, a three-time Olympic medalist and member of Team USA, also received her own Barbie doll from Mattel. Chiles has won two NCAA championships, two PAC-12 titles, and four Pacific Rim Championship medals.

