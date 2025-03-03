“I'm a very crazy girl”- Jordan Chiles makes her feelings known about her viral gesture at the Paris Olympics

Jordan Chiles is one of the most successful American gymnasts of the current generation. She recently reflected on her viral gesture at the Paris Olympics and explained what prompted her to do it.

For Chiles, the 2024 Games marked her second-consecutive Olympic experience. In Paris, the 23-year-old, alongside teammates Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey, and Hesly Rivera, led the USA to a gold medal in the team events. During the medal ceremony, Chiles sported a gold grill that matched her medal, with the gesture going viral.

Recently, in an interview with Nike, Jordan Chiles broke down her decision to wear the grill, saying,

“I never thought of how viral it would go. Honestly, that's just me being me. I'm a very crazy girl, I'mma do crazy things. I think it brought a lot of things, and a lot of memories for a lot of people, understanding that the authenticity that I have within myself, I just carry it very well, and I continue to just be the Jordan that I am.”

Jordan Chiles opens up about her winning and losing experiences in gymnastics

Over the course of her career, Jordan Chiles has won three World Championship medals, three Pan American Games medals, and two Olympic medals. Recently, Chiles looked back on her career and spoke about the first time she felt like a winner. During an interview with Nike, she said,

“The very first time I felt like a winner was would be back in 2014. I was known as the underdog, I still am known as the underdog in my sport. So, being in that position, I was just like ‘wow, I won, this is crazy, I'm standing on top of this podium’. (I was) 13 years old, don't know what's happening, I enjoyed it.”

The Olympic champion also reflected on the first time she felt like she had lost something, saying,

“I’d probably say, the first time I ever felt I actually lost at something wasn't really me losing (a competition), it was me losing the love of my sport. That was around 2017, so I was in high school, and it was something that I didn't realise that you could lose. I found the love again, and now I'm here.”

After the Paris Olympics, Jordan Chiles returned to collegiate gymnastics and is currently competing for UCLA in the NCAA. The gymnast is next scheduled to be in action on March 9, when the Bruins take on Stanford.

