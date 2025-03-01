"Sometimes I imagine what my wedding will look like" - Jordan Chiles gets real about how she manages stress

Two-time Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles has recently shared her thoughts on how she manages her stress. One of the ways she manoeuvres through stress is through her enjoyment, which also entails browsing through Pinterest to get her future wedding ideas.

Jordan Chiles was named one of Time’s Women of the Year for 2025. A notable member of "Golden Girls" recently discussed how she handles stress by doing routine activities, which include searching on Pinterest to imagine her wedding.

Chiles is a four-time medallist of the Pacific Rim Championships and has also won three medals in the Pan American Games. She recently discussed her thoughts with The Cut and mentioned:

“I stick to myself. My couch is very comfortable. I taught my brain to separate my sport, my business, and my life. When I’m at the gym, I focus on the gym. When I’m with my publicist or my agent, I focus on business. And when I’m at home, I focus on my life.”

The acclaimed artistic gymnast shared how she handles her routine activities and tries to focus on every role.

“It’s going to be stressful because I’m a businesswoman, I’m a student-athlete. I constantly go from place to place, state to state, city to city. But I have found a way to separate my lives. Sometimes I’ll journal, sometimes I’ll draw, sometimes I’ll go on Pinterest and imagine what my wedding will look like,” Chiles said.

Jordan Chiles, additionally, mentioned that she understands that stress would accompany her since she is a businesswoman and that categorizing her routine and her roles has helped her to control it.

Jordan Chiles shares her take on the impact of body shaming

Jordan Chiles at the Penn State v UCLA - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles has become one of the most prominent artistic gymnasts and has achieved numerous accolades throughout her career. During her appearance on The Squeeze podcast last year, Chiles recalled the earlier days of her career and receiving harassment from her coach and the impact she suffered due to the trauma.

“I had a coach who verbally abused me and emotionally abused me. I was body shamed to an extent to where I look at pictures now and I say 'wow I was told I look like a sack of potatoes when I was a literally looked like a twig'. I was so blindsided that I don't even know like what age I was.” She shared [3:24 onwards].

The artistic gymnast shared her painful experience, highlighting the traumatic relationship she had with her coach. The emotional and psychological aftermath of the abuse was significant and disorienting, considering her memory. She represents the UCLA Bruins gymnastics team and has won two Pac-12 titles and two NCAA championships so far.

