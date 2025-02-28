Jordan Chiles' mother Gina addresses whether gymnast will return to UCLA next season

Jordan Chiles' mother, Gina, recently revealed the future of her daughter at UCLA. This comes just a few days after Chiles' side, the UCLA Bruins, clinched a win against Michigan on Feb 23 at the Crisler Center.

She played a crucial part during the meet and registered an all-around score of 38.925, which included 9.950 in vaults, 9.150 in bars, 9.850 in beam balance, and 9.975 in floor exercises. Following the Michigan meet, Chiles will feature in the Bruins' next clashes at the Big Four Quads meet on March 2 and then against Stanford, which will be Chiles and Co.'s last home meet in this season.

The 23-year-old gymnast recently shared a post to ask the fans to come to the arena and enjoy the team's last home meet at the Pauley Pavillion. One of her fans shared the post and asked her mother whether Chiles would be available for the Bruins next season or not.

In reply to the question, Gina Chiles answered affirmatively and said:

"That's her current plan!"

Before her 2025 season, Jordan Chiles competed for the UCLA Bruins in 2023, where she bagged two NCAA titles. She skipped her collegiate endevors last year for the Paris Olympics.

Jordan Chiles opened up about her current mindset after joining the UCLA Bruins

Chiles with her team gold medal during the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool (Image via: Getty Images)

Jordan Chiles opened up about her current mindset after making a transition from elite gymnastics to the collegiate circuit. The UCLA gymnast also got an opportunity to be featured on the cover page of Time's Women of the Year issue along with A'ja Wilson.

In an interview with Time Magazine, Chiles stated that she is looking to work hard and push herself in her career. She said:

"I'm in college now, and I have the ability to perform my life away at UCLA. People are always coming to me and just being like, 'You're always going to be loved.' So I'm now just able to take what I have, let everybody do the outside work, and just push myself forward."

"The diversity in our sport has obviously changed a lot. Knowing there weren't a lot of women of color when I was younger, and knowing that I can help that and I've been helping that is really cool," she added further.

During the interview, Jordan Chiles also shared her mixed feelings about the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles and said that she is not sure whether she will compete there or not.

