Jordan Chiles makes an appeal for UCLA fans as they gear up for final home meet in the NCAA season

The Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles invited fans to attend the team's senior night and final home meet scheduled on March 9th at Pauley Pavilion at 5:30 pm. This event will honor the senior athletes who contributed to the team's success.

On February 1, 2025, Chiles delivered an outstanding performance at Pauley Pavilion despite facing a major health problem. Days before the competition, she faced a high fever of 104 degrees. At the event, she contributed a perfect 10 score, as the UCLA Bruins finished with 197.300 points.

The 23-year-old is set to attend the final event in March. She recently took to X and invited fans to the event with a caption:

"Come join us on March 9th for senior night and our last home meet! Enjoy the best show one more time at Pauley Pavillion @ 5:30pm @uclagymnastics would love to see you there"

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Jordan Chiles helped Team USA secure gold while finishing fifth on floor exercise, ninth on vault, 13th on uneven bars, 14th on beam, and 25th in the individual all-around. Her Olympic journey began in the 2020 Tokyo games, where she won a silver medal in the team event. Beyond the Olympics, she continued her dominance at the 2022 World Championships, helping Team USA earn a gold medal. Chiles clinched two silver medals on floor and vault.

Jordan Chiles reflects on battling illness and finding strength in UCLA's victory

Jordan Chiles at the Michigan State v UCLA - Source: Getty

In February 2025, Jordan Chiles expressed the difficulty of competing while still recovering from illness, emphasizing on the physical and mental challenges she faced. With her fever reaching 104 degrees, she felt every movement on the floor to be more demanding than usual.

Despite the fever, she scored a perfect 10 on her individual round, leading the Bruins team to victory. Chiles credited her strength and support for those around her for helping her push forward. Reflecting on the event, the gymnast said:

"It’s not fun, but I knew in that moment that no matter what, how strong I am and I have people around me that can help me and support me. At the end of the day, we’re going to just keep pushing forward and I knew what my role was." (usatoday.com)

Jordan Chiles became a member of the UCLA Bruins gymnastics team in December 2021 and made her NCAA debut in January 2022 in a meet against Iowa and Minnesota. She stepped away from collegiate gymnastics in 2024 to focus on training for the Paris Olympics.

