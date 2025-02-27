"This was a trauma" - Jordan Chiles makes an honest confession about her struggles with unhealthy 'eating habits'

Jordan Chiles reflected on the time she was called out for her physical appearance and eating habits by her gymnastics coach in her teenage years. Chiles also talked about how the traumatic experience still affects her relationship with food.

Jordan Chiles competed for the USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, her second Games edition. She won gold in the team competition but her floor bronze (the medal she won after a score degradation) was later taken away from her over issues with the Romanian Gymnastics Federation.

Following the heartbreak, Chiles announced the release of her debut memoir, I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams, ready to go out on March 4, 2025. It navigates her journey from the early struggles in the sporting realm to competing globally. 'I'm That Girl' also talks about one of her gymnastics coaches who often called her out for her eating habits. Jordan Chiles shared how dark those times were under 'Coach X' (she kept the name hidden in her book).

She developed an unhealthy relationship with food, restricting her intake to please her coach but binge eating when away from the latter. Those experiences continue to affect her eating habits but she is trying to get better.

"It took me a while to really find the love of food. Now, I’ve started putting myself in that mindset of understanding that it’s okay to give yourself a cheat meal. This was a trauma, and I’m happy that I’m moving past it. I know that it’s healthy to eat and it’s healthy for my body.” (People)

Chiles then parted from her coach and joined Simone Biles' parents' World Champions Center under the tutelage of Cecile and Laurent Landi.

Jordan Chiles opened up about the influence of Cecile and Laurent Landi in her gymnastics career

Chiles and Cecile Landi at the Olympic Games-Tokyo 2020 - (Source: Getty)

Jordan Chiles joined the WCC in 2019 and has since amassed several podiums and made two Olympic appearances in 2021 and 2024. In an interview with People, she weighed in on the influence of Cecile and Laurent Landi and how they helped her blossom as a gymnast and a human.

They are the most amazing coaches. It's hard to explain how they changed me. I don't think I knew about [this kind of] support that you can get in a sport. They're like second parents to me. They understand me, not just as an athlete, but as a human. They understood that I can have down days; we can have rough practices. And it was just really cool to know that they [also] had the confidence in me to be able to push me to my limit," Chiles said.

The two-time Olympian made waves at the 2022 World Championships, winning gold in the team and silver in the vault and floor exercise.

She competes with the UCLA Gymnastics squad in the NCAA after deciding to resume her collegiate career after her Olympic stint.

