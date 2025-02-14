"I truly wouldn't be where I am" - Jordan Chiles credits her mother for all gymnastics achievements in latest Nike campaign

  • home icon
By Nancy Singh
Modified Feb 14, 2025 03:21 GMT
Gymnastics - 2024 Core Hydration Classic - Source: Getty
American gymnast Jordan Chiles- Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles recently spoke about her mother Gina Chiles being her career's biggest supporter. The gymnast credited all her accomplishments to her mother, opening up about how much she had done for her.

Chiles had a rollercoaster experience at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she played a significant role in helping her team win a gold medal in the team all-around event. Her team, including Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and others, earned a score of 171.296 points to stand atop the podium. Following this, she earned a bronze medal in the floor exercise, which was eventually taken away from her after a controversy with the Romanian gymnastics authorities and the CAS.

She then participated in the Gold Over America tour with the other gymnasts. Months after this, Chiles recently featured in her sponsor brand Nike's latest campaign, where she was handed over a receipt of all her achievements. While going through the list, the gymnast opened up on the important role her mother has played in shaping her career.

"Wow, we have back to back Olympic medalist, the perfect 10, nine-time All-American gymnast, 17-time Olympic and world championship medalist. As much as my mother has done withing my life, within my sport, I truly wouldn't be where I am if it wasn't for her. I love this," said Jordan Chiles.

The American gymnast has returned to collegiate gymnastics and is competing for UCLA.

Jordan Chiles' mother reacted after the gymnast scored a perfect 10 in collegiate gymnastics

Jordan Chiles recently scored the second perfect 10 of the 2025 NCAA season and her 10th overall in one of her team's matches against Michigan State. She delivered an exceptional performance at the floor routine, helping UCLA bag their third consecutive win of the season.

Looking at the gymnast's performance, her mother Gina Chiles, got emotional and penned a note on X, taking pride in her journey and saying that she was amazed by her daughter's performances.

"It's the joy for me! I am amazed EVERY single time. Watching you try to figure out how to navigate everything over the past 6 months has been both hard and beautiful. You've had to be patient with yourself which is so much easier said than done especially when yu have such high expectations for yourself," Jordan Chiles' mother wrote.

This isn't the first time Gina Chiles has appreciated her daughter for her accomplishments. Recently, she expressed her emotions after Jordan Chiles took the field in the Super Bowl Flag Football Game.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
