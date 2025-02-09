"My baby took a pass from The Michael Vick" - Jordan Chiles' mother beams with pride as Olympian takes the field in Super Bowl Flag Football Game

Jordan Chiles' mother, Gina Chiles, was beaming with pride as the Olympian took the field in the celebrity flag football game of Super Bowl 59 weekend in New Orleans. The gymnast was part of Team Speed and played as a wide receiver.

Chiles displayed impressive athleticism and took an incredible catch from four-time Pro Bowler Michael Vick to score a rushing touchdown.

The two-time Olympian's mother was gushing over her daughter's performance and showered her with high praise in an Instagram story on Sunday.

"My baby took a pass from THE Michael Vick!! What can't she do!!! Let's Gooooo!!," she wrote

The gymnast earlier announced last week that she had found her joy again after an unfortunate event led her to be stripped of her only individual Olympic medal last year. The 24-year-old thanked UCLA Gymnastics and her teammates for the support, writing:

"Words can’t describe how grateful I am to be apart of such an amazing team!! @uclagymnastics you guys have made me re-love competing and being out on a competition floor and I thank you🫶🏽 it’s been 6 months and I finally found the joy again❤️ to the alum, fans, and student-athletes thank you 🙏🏽," Chiles wrote.

Gina Chiles reposted the message on her Instagram story and wrote:

"@jordanchiles I'm so proud of you."

Chiles had taken a break from the UCLA Gymnastics for the 2024 season to prepare for the Olympic Games. She returned to the program at the start of the 2025 season and has since registered two perfect scores.

"I'm amazed every single time" - Jordan Chiles' mother reacts as gymnast scores 10th collegiate perfect 10

Jordan Chiles during UCLA v Washington - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles scored her second perfect 10 of the season and 10th overall during UCLA's upset of No. 5 Michigan State last week. The gymnast unleashed her prince-themed floor routine to lead UCLA to their third straight victory of the season.

Chiles' mother, Gina, was emotional about the Olympian's performance and took pride in her journey over the last half-year.

"It's the joy for me! I am amazed EVERY single time. Watching you try to figure out how to navigate everything over the past 6 months has been both hard and beautiful. You've had to be patient with yourself which is so much easier said than done especially when you have such high expectations for yourself," she wrote on X

Chiles has impressed on all four apparatuses on her return to Bruins and is eyeing to win her first national all-around title after finishing runner-up in 2023. She is also eager to win the national championship with UCLA and called it one of the driving factors behind her decision to return to the program.

