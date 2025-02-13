"It just an opinion list" - Jordan Chiles' mom Gina reacts to her exclusion from NIL valuation top 100 list

Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles' mom Gina Chiles recently reacted to her exclusion from the top 100 list of NIL valuation players. The list was released on the web portal 'On3'.

According to the list, popular gymnast from the LSU Tigers, Olivia Dunne was ranked on top of the list, followed by batchmate and basketball player cum rapper Flau' Jae Johnson on the second position, and Paige Bueckers, who represents the Connecticut Huskies, in third position. Even President Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump, who is a golf player for the Miami Hurricanes in the collegiate circuit, managed to make it to the top five.

However, Chiles was nowhere in the top five or even the top ten in the list. Undeterred, her mother Gina posted on her X account:

"Everyone in my DM's asking. I know...I know. It's not accurate. I don't think they strive for accuracy tbh. It just an opinion list. To all the female college athletes out there- your value is greater than a made up calculation. 1-100 are all incredible. And those left off too!"

Jordan Chiles recently made a comeback to the collegiate scene after more than one and a half years. She is currently representing the University of California, Los Angeles at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships.

Jordan Chiles on marking a strong comeback with the UCLA gymnastics

Jordan Chiles on her comeback with UCLA Gymnastics [Image Source : Getty]

Jordan Chiles recently opened up on her strong comeback to collegiate gymnastics with the UCLA Bruins. The 23-year-old gymnast recently scored a perfect 10 as UCLA Bruins defeated the Michigan State by a narrow margin of 0.100 on February 1.

"Words can’t describe how grateful I am to be apart of such an amazing team!! @uclagymnastics you guys have made me re-love competing and being out on a competition floor and I thank you🫶🏽 it’s been 6 months and I finally found the joy again❤️ to the alum, fans, and student-athletes thank you 🙏🏽," Chiles wrote in an Instagram post following the game against Michigan State.

Jordan Chiles added another medal to her tally by contributing to the Olympic gold medal for Team USA in the team all-around event at the Paris Olympics. Chiles had also made it to the finals of the individual floor exercise event and had initially won the bronze medal. However, following massive protests by the Romanian authorities over the late submission of her inquiry, Chiles' medal was revoked by the Court of Arbitration for Sport and subsequently awarded to the original winner, Ana Barbosu from Romania.

