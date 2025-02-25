Jordan Chiles' mother makes feelings known on crowd booing referees for not awarding 23-year-old a perfect 10 on floor during UCLA's meet vs Michigan

Jordan Chiles' mother, Gina Chiles, expressed her thoughts after the crowd in Michigan booed the referees for not awarding a perfect 10 score to the gymnast. The Olympic champion was awarded a score of 9.975 on the floor but UCLA Bruins eventually won the meet 197.550-196.850.

Chiles returned to UCLA earlier last month following a year-long break for the Olympic Games. She has been in sensational form since returning, especially on the floor, of which her routines have often gone viral.

Chiles produced another breathtaking performance on the floor exercise during Sunday's meet against the No.15 Michigan in Crisler Center but was only awarded 9.975, drawing a chorus of boos from the crowd, who were seemingly disappointed that the gymnast didn't get the perfect 10.

When a user highlighted the same on X, Chiles' mother had nothing but appreciation for the Michigan fans. She thanked the crowd for showing overwhelming support to her daughter, writing:

"Michigan fans 🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽. Literally amazing show of support for our girls! See you in a few weeks!."

Chiles also competed on the uneven bars but suffered a fall and earned a season-low 9.150. However, a strong showing from Macy McGowan and Chae Campbell ensured that UCLA finished the bars on a high.

The 23-year-old was back to her best in the vault exercise and scored the joint-highest score of the meet, 9.950, to lead the Bruins to their first win against Michigan since 2021.

"I want to come back with a banger" - Jordan Chiles reveals inspiration behind her Prince-themed floor routine

Jordan Chiles during the Penn State v UCLA - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles returned with a bang to UCLA last month with a floor routine set to the medley of songs by Prince, and it was an instant hit on social media. Revealing the inspiration behind her viral routine, she told ESPN:

"Honestly, when we started working on this, I thought, 'If I'm coming back, I want to come back with a banger'. I don't want to come back and be like, 'Oh hey guys, I am back.' No, I want to come back with something that people are going to enjoy."

The gymnast further added that she wanted to bring the art back into the sport and make fans feel like they were attending a concert instead of a gymnastics meet.

"Artistic gymnastics is very known for just the gymnastics part, and I wanted to be able to bring the art back into the sport, and so I felt like Prince was the best thing to do for that. Who wouldn't want to be able to sit and eat their popcorn at a gymnastics meet and feel like you're at his concert?" Jordan Chiles added.

Chiles earned a perfect 10 score for the routine in the following weeks and is ranked no.1 nationally in the floor exercise with an average score of 9.933. She and the Bruins will next be in action during the Big Four meet against Ohio State, Nebraska, and Rutgers on March 2.

