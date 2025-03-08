"Me in a way of showing you my trauma" - Jordan Chiles opens up about being honest about her struggles in her debut memoir

Jordan Chiles recently opened up about the struggles she has mentioned in her memoir "I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams." She highlighted that she has fully opened up about her life, sharing personal struggles and trauma that she has never mentioned before.

Ad

Published on March 4, 2025, the memoir reflects on the racist remarks Chiles encountered as a Black girl in a predominantly white elite sport. She also reflected on her childhood coach who called her fat, leading to an eating disorder.

The two-time Olympian also reflected on the challenging time when she had wanted to take her own life after years of enduring her former coach's verbal and emotional abuse.

Speaking to Forbes about the struggles mentioned in the book, Chiles claimed that she remains positive and wants to show others how she has overcome them.

Ad

Trending

"This story, this memoir of who I am, I wanted to be able to basically tell everybody this is me, this is me in a way of showing you my trauma," Chiles said. "I opened up about a lot of things that really nobody knows unless you read the book. I have opened up about mental health, I open up about suicide, I open up about my coach being verbally and emotionally abusing to me I open up about a lot of things that you wonder how am I standing or how am I sitting in places, and I'm still this happy girl."

Ad

Ad

"Resonated in my brain throughout the whole time" - Jordan Chiles opens up on how attending Beyonce's concert helped her name her memoir

Jordan Chiles of the UCLA Bruins competes on floor exercise at the Big Four gymnastics meet in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Getty Images)

Jordan Chiles recently revealed that she was inspired to name her memoir 'I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams' after attending Beyonce's Renaissance Tour. She shared that the concert motivated her to realize that no matter how many setbacks or self-doubts she faces, she can always rise and become the person she strives to be.

Ad

"I was on the Renaissance tour, and I went to Beyoncé's concert, and the saying 'I'm that girl' just resonated in my brain throughout the whole time," she said.

"I was just like, you know what, after watching her documentary on how she's become super most global star who she is, it made me realize no matter times that you fall or no matter how many times you look at yourself and you know, are dishonest with yourself, you can rise back up and be the person you're trying to be," she added.

Ad

Jordan Chiles contributed to the team's effort to clinch a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback