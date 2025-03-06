Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles weighs in on whether she breaks her nails doing gymnastics or outside

Jordan Chiles has recently expressed her lighthearted thoughts on breaking her nail enhancements while engaging in everyday tasks. The acclaimed artistic gymnast won two Olympic medals in the team events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2024 Paris Olympics.

Jordan Chiles represents the UCLA Bruins and won her fifth Big Ten Gymnast of the Week award this season. She assisted the Bruins in capturing their first-ever Big Ten regular-season championship. The rising gymnast is also famous for showcasing embellished acrylic nail extensions and has lately shared her thoughts on how she manages them while doing gymnastics.

During her recent appearance on the “Jennifer Hudson Show,” the iconic artistic gymnast reflected on her humorous views of breaking her nails while following her daily routine. She added:

“I break my nails more out of gymnastics than I do in gymnastics. Really, I am very clumsy. I trip everywhere. I break my nail opening doors,” Chiles mentioned [4:16 onwards].

Chiles continued further,

“But when it comes to gymnastics and my nails, I think the biggest thing that I really focus on is the technique on the moves that I'm doing. So I just, you know, do my technique right and everything goes perfectly fine and I like the fashion side.”

Chiles participated in the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships and won three medals in three events. She earned medals in the Pan American Games in team, vault, and all-around events.

Jordan Chiles shares her thoughts on the rising diversity and inclusivity in gymnastics

Simone Biles, Rebeca Andrade and Jordan Chiles at the Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 10 - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles comes from two ethnic backgrounds; her father is black, and her mother is Latin. The 2024 Paris Olympics floor exercise podium was shared by all three black women: Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, USA’s Simone Biles, and Jordan Chiles, whose score was later reduced as the inquiry was made after the deadline. She shared her thoughts on sharing the notable moments with prominent gymnasts.

“The diversity in our sport has obviously changed a lot. Knowing there weren't a lot of women of color when I was younger, and knowing that I can help that—and I've been helping that—is really cool,” Chiles told Forbes.

She continued,

“That all-Black podium was just the beginning of something that will hopefully continue, not just within our sport, but within sports in general.”

Jordan Chiles reflected that she considers both Biles and Andrade as "legends" and that they were her inspiration while growing up. She further added that being a part of that iconic podium was "memorable". Chiles has won four medals from the Pacific Rim Gymnastics Championships. She also has two Pac-12 titles and has won two NCAA championships.

