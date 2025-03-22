Jordan Chiles' mother drops 4-word reaction to gymnast landing double-twisting Yurchenko vault ahead of Big Ten Championships

Jordan Chiles' mother, Gina Chiles, recently expressed her excitement towards Jordan's double-twisting Yurchenko vault during her training session ahead of the Big Ten Championship. Jordan is set to compete for the UCLA Bruins Gymnastics team after they recently grabbed the Big Ten Regular Season Championship.

Jordan made her debut for UCLA in 2022 and represented the Bruins in the following year before taking a break to represent Team USA at the Paris Olympics in 2024. After the Olympics, Jordan announced that she would be competing for UCLA in the 2025 season.

Jordan's mother, Gina Chiles, has been a cheerful supporter of her daughter's gymnastics career and even moved to Texas with Jordan to help her while she trained alongside Simone Biles at the World Champions Centre in 2019. Gina is a big fan of sports, especially Michael Jordan, with the Olympic gymnast revealing that her mother named her after the NBA Hall of Famer. She also wrote a children's book which was based on Jordan, called Dream Big Little Chick which was based on Jordan's gymnastic career.

Gina is a big supporter of her daughter, as she posted an Instagram story to share her excitement towards Jordan Chiles sticking her double-twisting Yurchenko vault during training ahead of the Big Ten Championship. On her Instagram story, Gina wrote:

"I've missed you DTY."

Still taken from Gina Chiles' Instagram story (Source: @gina.chiles/Instagram)

The double-twisting Yurchenko (DTY) vault is regarded as one of the most common elite-level vaults due to its difficulty and scoring potential. Jordan Chiles' close compatriot and USA teammate Simone Biles is also known for performing the DTY.

Jordan Chiles looks all set to compete for the Bruins as they look to push on from their regular season title win.

Jordan Chiles' parents, Gina and Timothy, are the gymnast's biggest supporters

Gina and Timothy Chiles congratulating Jordan after her performance at the 2024 Core Hydration Classic (Image via Getty)

Olympian Jordan Chiles has always highlighted how her parents played a big part in her gymnastics career. The 23-year-old revealed that when she was six, her father Timothy signed her up for gymnastic classes due to Jordan's high-energy nature. Last year, Jordan Chiles revealed how she got into gymnastics via the official USA Gymnastics website:

"My parents could not keep me from cartwheeling down the aisle of any open space or walking on my hands instead of my feet. People kept asking if I was in gymnastics. I had a lot of energy! So they put me in gym."

Gina also wrote a few words of appreciation for her daughter after the gymnast managed to confirm a place for Team USA at the Paris Olympics in 2024. On Instagram, she wrote:

"My favorite part was watching you mature as you fought for your dream. It was hard and uncomfortable but you trusted God, yourself and your coaches."

Gina and Timothy will be in full voice as Jordan next competes for the UCLA Bruins in the Big Ten Championship.

