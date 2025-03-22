Jordan Chiles makes honest confession about emotional moment after winning the Olympic gold medal

Jordan Chiles opened up about her emotions after winning the Olympic gold medal at the quadrennial games in Paris. The American athlete revealed that it was an emotional moment for her as she raised her hand with the medal in celebration, and thanked God for the remarkable victory.

Chiles participated in all four apparatus in the team finals and played an integral role in helping Team USA clinch the gold medal at the Paris Olympics. She was initially also awarded the bronze medal in the floor exercise. However, the medal was reallocated to Ana Bărbosu after the Romanian Gymnastics Federation appealed in the Court of Arbitration for Sport. After multiple appeals by the US Gymnastics Federation, the court still upheld its decision and Jordan Chiles filed an appeal in the Federal Court of Switzerland in September 2024.

In an exclusive interview with Candace Parker, Chiles revealed that she got emotional after winning the gold medal at the Olympic Games. She reflected on her journey as an athlete and expressed gratitude for the support she received from her family and fans.

“My first thought was thanking God, because everything that as a little girl you dream of, you never understand if it's gonna ever come true. So it was really thanking God. And I don't know if you've seen the picture of, you know, me holding the medal up to the sky,” she said,

“And it was really just to show to the people that passed in my life, like, look, you guys believed in me. Every supporter was supporting me. Every fan was just cheering me on. And that feeling was all emotions into really thanking God for giving me this opportunity and this talent and this gift to be able to show the world who I could be and who I can be,” she added.

Furthermore, she expressed elation at sharing the podium with her teammates and living the moment.

Jordan Chiles on creating an impact in the sport

Jordan Chiles competes in Stanford v UCLA - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles spoke about creating an impact in the sport in her latest appearance in 'The Trophy Room' with Candace Parker. The American athlete revealed how along with great performances on the mat, she wanted to leave a long-lasting impact and pioneer a change in the sport.

Chiles shared that while Simone Biles played an integral role in making gymnastics popular among the masses, she has brought about a positive change concerning the culture of the sport.

“So I'm happy that now, you know, a lot of people say, Simone changed the game of what our sport's supposed to look like. And I can say I've changed the culture of what our sport looks like and, you know, whether it's my hair, whether it's my tattoos, whether it's my nails," she said.

Moreover, she expressed her elation in inspiring the upcoming generation to be confident in their bodies and truly embrace their long-term goals.

