"I've changed the culture of what our sport looks like"- Jordan Chiles makes stance clear about making an impact in gymnastics alongside Simone Biles

Jordan Chiles opened up about creating a long-lasting impact in the gymnastics culture through her pursuits on the mat over the years. The American gymnast revealed how Simone Biles has played a huge role in pioneering a change in the sport, which in turn has inspired the upcoming generation of gymnasts to believe in themselves more.

Jordan Chiles was an integral part of Team USA's women's gymnastics team and won the gold medal in the women's team event. Moreover, she faced heartbreak in the floor exercise final after her bronze medal in the event was awarded to Ana Bărbosu after an appeal from the Romanian Gymnastics Federation.

The 23-year-old recently made an appearance on 'The Trophy Room' with Candace Parker and spoke about bringing about a change in the sport and inspiring future generations while putting forward great performances on the mat. Jordan Chiles expressed that she believes that she has brought about a cultural change in the sport by truly embracing herself.

Chiles shared that it will help the younger generation to believe in themselves and propel them even further towards their goals.

“So I'm happy that now, you know, a lot of people say, Simone changed the game of what our sport's supposed to look like. And I can say I've changed the culture of what our sport looks like and, you know, whether it's my hair, whether it's my tattoos, whether it's my nails," she said.

"And being able to finally find that within myself and embrace it more, I know that the younger generation or even above me, they have the ability to do anything because right now it's only showing more of what they're trying to do, and what they're trying to pursue in their life,” she added.

Jordan Chiles on dealing with negativity amid chasing gymnastics goals

Jordan Chiles competes during Stanford v UCLA - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles spoke about dealing with doubters in an interview with the Cut. The American athlete revealed that a lot of people told her that her Olympics dream wasn't going to come true.

Moreover, Chiles revealed that she even had friends who did not support her dream but she decided to focus on her goals and prove them wrong with the results.

"A lot of people told me I wasn’t going to become an Olympian. A lot of people told me I was the underdog. I’ve had friendships where people didn’t like the way I was living because they weren’t living like that. But at the end of the day, if you want to grow and succeed, you need to surround yourself with people who want you to succeed. I’ve had to navigate friendships with people who didn’t believe in me and prove them wrong. I like proving people wrong," she said.

The 23-year-old will be in action in the NCAA Division 1 gymnastics season as all the teams gear up for the highly coveted National Championships in April this year.

