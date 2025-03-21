"One that comes to my head at any point of time" - Jordan Chiles names Olympic gymnast she would put as emergency contact

Jordan Chiles named fellow Olympic gymnast Simone Biles that she would put as her emergency contact. Chiles has been involved with gymnastics since the age of six and also represents the UCLA Bruins gymnastics team, where she has won two gold medals at the NCAA Championships for uneven bars and floor exercises. She won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics as well as a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics for the U.S Women's gymnastics team.

After competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Chiles went on to compete in collegiate gymnastics at UCLA. She plans to major in Business Economics, although she took a break from her studies in preparation for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

In a rapid-fire Q and A with ESPN Women on Instagram, Chiles was asked a bunch of questions. She revealed which Olympic gymnast she would put as her emergency contact on her phone, with the gymnast being Biles. In the interview, she said:

"My best friend, Simone. I'm sorry she's just the top, the one that comes to my head at any moment in time."

Still taken from Jordan Chiles' rapid-fire Q and A (Source: @espnw/Instagram)

Chiles and Biles have a particularly close relationship, with the pair representing Team USA at the Paris Olympics in 2024 alongside Jade Carey, Suni Lee, and Hezly Rivera.

Chiles has spoken about how she faced issues with her former coaches and about recieving racist comments while starting out in her gymnastics career. However, her career took a turn for the better when she joined Biles for training at the World Champions Centre, under the coaches Laurent and Cecile Landi in 2019.

Jordan Chiles opened up about difficulties with former coach

Jordan Chiles opened up about her struggles at the start of her career - (Image via Getty)

Olympic gold medal winner Jordan Chiles shared a few anecdotes about her struggles and achievements through her gymnastics career. She talked about how she had developed an eating disorder which she said was caused by one of her coaches who restricted her diet, and how she suffered verbal and emotional abuse. She also wrote about this in her book, I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams.

In an interview with People magazine, Chiles spoke about what she wrote in her memoir:

"[Writing about] it was hard at first. But I'm happy that I was able to revisit those things and I'm happy now that people get to read it and understand, and hopefully that gives them the confidence to be like, ‘You know what? Maybe I need to talk about something [too].’”

Jordan Chiles' book was released on March 4th and also features a foreward from her close friend and USA teammate Simone Biles.

