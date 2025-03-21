Jordan Chiles recently revealed how she hasn't fully processed her victory at the Paris Games yet. Chiles secured a gold medal along with Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey, and Hexly Rivera in the team event.

Ad

Following the Olympics, Chiles has been navigating a hectic schedule, including attending high-profile events, making media appearances, and engaging in her book launch activities. In the Beyond The Records Podcast with sprinter and Olympic champion Noah Lyles, the gymnast acknowledged that she has been incredibly busy.

Further, Chiles stated that she has been pushing herself to stay occupied so that she could avoid thinking too much about the bronze medal debacle in the French capital. However, she has now started to reflect on her career-defining moment, having recently bought a gift, a Chanel bag, to celebrate her victory. When Lyles asked if she has been able to enjoy the Paris Games' accomplishments, she said,

Ad

Trending

"Yes and no. Now have I been able to fully accepted the fact that I came back with medals from Paris? No, not yet but I have been able to kind of you know remember the memories that I have at the beginning of the year. The 'No' is more so because I have been going, going, going, and going like non stop."

Ad

She added:

"I kind of told my team to do that so I can get my brain off of what was happening with my situation. I just went and bought myself a gift for my Olympics not that long ago."

Ad

Jordan Chiles reveals her struggles in her memoir "I'm That Girl"

Jordan Chiles speaks with the media in Katy, Texas. (Photo by Getty Images)

Jordan Chiles recently revealed the struggles she mentioned in her memoir "I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams." The memoir highlights the racist remarks Chiles faced as a black gymnast.

Ad

"This story, this memoir of who I am, I wanted to be able to basically tell everybody this is me, this is me in a way of showing you my trauma," Chiles said. "I opened up about a lot of things that really nobody knows unless you read the book. I have opened up about mental health, I open up about suicide, I open up about my coach being verbally and emotionally abusing to me I open up about a lot of things that you wonder how am I standing or how am I sitting in places, and I'm still this happy girl." (6:20 onwards)

Ad

The memoir also reflects on the abuse she faced as a young gymnast from her coach, who called her fat, which led to Jordan Chiles suffering from an eating disorder.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback