"I was lowkey scared" - Jordan Chiles breaks down in tears as she opens up about her mother's call after athlete's memoir receives major honor

Jordan Chiles was emotional as she recalled her mother's call upon learning that the athlete's memoir became a New York Times bestseller. Chiles' memoir, 'I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams', highlights her struggles and trauma.

The book also reflects on her childhood coach's harsh criticism, calling her fat, leading to an eating disorder, and on the racist remarks she endured as a Black girl in a white-dominated elite sport. The book, published on March 4, 2025, also reflects on the heartwrenching moment when Chiles wanted to take her own life after enduring the coach's verbal abuse for years.

Before sharing the emotional moment, Chiles informed fans that her mother specifically asked her to record her reaction.

"My mom texted me and said I needed to film myself and answer the phone call," Chiles wrote. " I was low-key scared."

Following the phone call, Chiles expressed her gratitude, thanking the ones who helped her share her story.

"Well guys I just found out some crazy news, I just found out that I'm New York Times bestseller for my book and words can't describe how and I'm literally in awe and honestly have no words," Chiles said.

"Knowing that it's New York's Times bestseller, like my heart and everything just goes out to everyone who were involved in helping me out this while memoir together and telling my story how it's supposed to be told and showing people that you know things can go different directions whether it's bad whether it's good but you can always come back to resilience and understanding of who you are as a person," she added.

"I was on the Renaissance tour" - Jordan Chiles reveals how popstar Beyonce influenced her to name her memoir

Jordan Chiles recently opened up about being inspired to name her memoir I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams after attending Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour. The quote "I'm That Girl" stuck with her and made her believe that, despite setbacks, she can rise and become the person she wants to be.

"I was on the Renaissance tour, and I went to Beyoncé's concert, and the saying 'I'm that girl' just resonated in my brain throughout the whole time," Chiles said.

"I was just like, you know what, after watching her documentary on how she's become super most global star who she is, it made me realize no matter times that you fall or no matter how many times you look at yourself and you know, are dishonest with yourself, you can rise back up and be the person you're trying to be," she added.

Jordan Chiles' memoir was published months after her appearance at the Paris Olympics, where she clinched a gold medal along with other American gymnasts in a team event.

