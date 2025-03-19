"I still have the medal" - Jordan Chiles makes her feelings crystal clear about bronze medal controversy at Paris Olympics

Olympic champion gymnast Jordan Chiles continues to be vocal about the bronze medal that slipped away from her at the Paris Olympics. The 23-year-old opened up about the controversy in a recent interview with former basketball champion Candace Parker.

In the show titled 'The Trophy Room with Candace Parker', Chiles and Parker talked about multiple issues, from women empowerment to Chiles' stint at the Paris Olympics. When Parker asked about the bronze medal controversy in the floor exercise event, Chiles replied,

"It's still the bronze in my head, it's still the bronze in my heart. I still have the medal, if anybody is asking."

Chiles further added that though it has been hard for her, she is ready to move on. In her words,

"I still have it, and I can't really continue on my life, with having something so small, but so big in the world, carrying in my heart for the rest of my life. I can't let that happen, so now I'm enjoying life. I'm at UCLA, I'm doing everything that I can. I get to enjoy the support now."

Jordan Chiles had initially won a bronze medal in the floor exercise event at the Paris Olympics. However, after the Romanian authorities filed a complaint on the grounds that her inquiry for appeal was submitted beyond the stipulated time, the Court of Arbitration for Sport revoked her medal, awarding it to the original bronze medalist, Ana Barbosu of Romania.

Jordan Chiles credits Beyonce for the title of her memoir

Jordan Chiles reveals how Beyonce influenced the title of her memoir [Image Source: Getty]

Jordan Chiles is juggling between collegiate gymnastics and promoting her memoir of late. The 23-year-old gymnast recently revealed how popstar Beyonce influenced the title of her autobiography 'I'm that Girl'.

In her conversation on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show', Chiles remarked,

"I was on the Renaissance tour, and I went to Beyoncé's concert, and the saying 'I'm that girl' just resonated in my brain throughout the whole time."

The Olympic champion further added,

"I was just like, you know what, after watching her documentary on how she's become super most global star who she is, it made me realize no matter times that you fall or no matter how many times you look at yourself and you know, are dishonest with yourself, you can rise back up and be the person you're trying to be."

Jordan Chiles returned to collegiate gymnastics after the Paris Olympics. She recently led the UCLA Bruins to the Big Ten Regular season title.

