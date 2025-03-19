"How can I mislead a story that is my own?" - Jordan Chiles gives honest opinion about her memoir amid online backlash

Jordan Chiles recently responded to criticism about her memoir, I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams. Critics on social media claimed that the book contained misleading details.

Chiles’ memoir, sparked debate over factual errors, including a timeline mistake regarding Italian gymnast Carlotta Ferlito’s remarks about Simone Biles and concerns over racial bias in drug testing. Readers noted that Chiles linked Ferlito’s comments to the 2016 Rio Olympics, eventhough they actually took place in 2013. Chiles also suggested she was tested more frequently due to her race, but data shows testing patterns aligned with Olympic selection rather than racial factors.

Reflecting on the criticism, during an interview with Bleacher Report on March 19, 2025, the interviewer asked:

"You talked about this at the Olympics about telling you I'm that girl what has this meant to you about being able to put this out in the world and what was that process like?" (10:25 onwards)

The gymnast responded:

"I was looking at all the tweets people were saying and one tweet that came across, was saying that I was writing stuff that was misleading to readers and when I was looking at it I was a little confused and I was trying to understand how can I mislead a story that is my own story? How can I mislead myself in a way of being like 'okay this is what I wrote, this is how I feel'." (10:41 onwards)

In addition, Chiles' book sparked debate over ghostwriting claims after co-author Felice Laverne’s name appeared on the cover. Critics questioned whether Chiles fully wrote the book, but her mother, Gina Chiles, defended her, stating that Laverne’s role was collaborative rather than ghostwriting. She emphasized that Chiles actively contributed to the writing process and that the memoir remains a true reflection of her experiences.

In a recent episode of the Jennifer Hudson Show, Jordan Chiles revealed that the pop star Beyonce was the inspiration behind the name of her memoir.

Jordan Chiles at the Stanford v UCLA - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles lost her bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics after a dispute over a scoring review. She first placed fifth in the floor exercise final, but her coaches challenged the score, raising her to third place.

The Romanian team disagreed, saying the appeal was too late. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in Romania’s favor and gave the bronze medal back to Ana Barbosu. The U.S. team later showed video proof that the appeal was on time, but officials refused to look at it, making the decision final.

She later shared her experience in her memoir, reflecting on the setback and her journey in gymnastics. Reflecting on the controversy surrounding the book, during an interview with GMA, Jordan Chiles said:

"Was to show the world that it took me 23 years to get into this position that I am in right now, being a two-time Olympian, a world champion and many more other accolades. People can say a lot of things about you and create a story, but why not tell your story the right way?" (via ABC News)

Jordan Chiles is in her second year of collegiate gymnastics at UCLA. She took a break from the NCAA for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

