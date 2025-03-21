"Gymnastics is a very expensive sport" - Jordan Chiles makes stance clear about continuing the sport despite shortcomings

Jordan Chiles opened up about how her effort and dedication as a gymnast were worth the money since surviving in the gymnastics realm is usually quite expensive. Chiles has been reeling in popularity since her book release and recently graced the 'Beyond The Records' podcast by track athletes, Noah Lyles and Rai Benjamin.

Ad

Jordan Chiles has been atop her business game since her Paris Olympic campaign. She attended fashion events, presented at award shows, campaigned for multiple brands, and even featured in the Nike Super Bowl ad alongside collegiate and elite athletes. Besides these stints, she wrote her first memoir to share the never-before-revealed details of her life from early struggles to global recognition.

The two-time Olympian recently graced the 'Beyond The Records' podcast to share some anecdotes of her life and gymnastics career.

Ad

Trending

When asked how she recognized her flair for gymnastics, Chiles said racking up wins made her feel confident on the mat and her wins were worth the money since gymnastics came with a heavy price tag.

"When I started to realize, I went to my first competition, I started getting ribbons and all these things and I was like "Oh this is how it's supposed to be." So that's when my mindset changed and was like, "Okay I actually have a gift I have a talent I'm also very competitive so let's push let's keep I kept pushing myself to a limit like how far can I go with this" and so it kind of just stuck with me and I mean it's worth the money I can definitely say that for myself gymnastics is a very expensive sport. I also did take that into consideration as well that if I'm going to stay in this sport then I have to really pay attention and dedicate myself to what I'm trying to do." (40:55 onwards)

Ad

Jordan Chiles shared that she overlooked the Paris bronze medal controversy and has been enjoying life

Jordan Chiles at the Michigan State v UCLA meet - (Source: Getty)

Jordan Chiles clinched gold with the US women's gymnastics team in Paris. But her individual floor bronze that came after a score upgrade went back to the initial medal winner, Ana Barbosu of Romania, on CAS' order.

Ad

In a recent conversation with Candace Parker, Chiles said that the medal was with her and she has been continuing with life despite initial struggles.

"It's still the bronze in my head, it's still the bronze in my heart. I still have the medal, if anybody is asking."

She added:

"I still have it, and I can't really continue on my life, with having something so small, but so big in the world, carrying in my heart for the rest of my life. I can't let that happen, so now I'm enjoying life. I'm at UCLA, I'm doing everything that I can. I get to enjoy the support now."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Olympic gold medalist was on the Gold Over America Tour's second edition after the Paris Games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback