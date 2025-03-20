"Really hard to express"- Jordan Chiles makes feelings clear on revisiting tough 'chapters' while writing her book

Two-time Olympic medalist, Jordan Chiles, has recently expressed the emotional challenges she went through while writing her memoir. The UCLA Bruins team member further shed light on the strenuous memories and her healing process.

Chiles’ new book, “I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams,” was released this month, and the memoir traces her life journey. Through the book, Chiles revealed the psychological and physical experiences of gymnastics, along with facing racism during her early career.

The Oregon native recently appeared in “Beyond the Records Podcast” with Olympic medalists Noah Lyles and Rai Benjamin. Explaining the demanding and emotionally draining experience while writing her book, the gymnast said [19:11 onwards]:

“Oh, 100%. My harder chapters were all the chapters that I had to relive my trauma and reliving trauma isn't the best because you have to actually relive it. They make you close your eyes, try to think about, every single detail you got to get the nooks and crannies in, and make the color of everything, and so those were the hardest moments; those were the times where I literally cried.”

She continued [20:01 onwards]:

“As you get older, you start blocking those things out of your life because you're trying to protect your heart, you're trying to protect your mind and reliving that it was really hard to express, but I'm happy I was able to relive it and express it because now I can really let it go.”

The foreword of the memoir is written by Chiles’ childhood friend and teammate, Simone Biles, who is one of the most decorated artistic gymnasts in the history of US sports.

Jordan Chiles reflects on redefining success in the sport for the new generation of athletes

Jordan Chiles at the Stanford v UCLA - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles is a prominent gymnast and has earned many accolades throughout her career. She is a three-time World Championships medalist and three-time Pan American Games medalist.

During her interview with the Olympics in 2024, the gymnast shared her insights on being a part of the upcoming generation of gymnasts who hail from diverse backgrounds. She said:

“I feel like the younger generation can see that there are more girls like them. It is a little easier [now]. It is a little easier because there are more of us, and it’s giving them perspective in a different way.”

Chiles has two Pac-12 titles and two NCAA championships and has recently won her fifth Big Ten Gymnast of the Week award. In 2023, she was named the WCGA West Region Gymnast of the Year and has received nine All-American honors.

