"That was not what I was thinking" - Jordan Chiles makes honest admission about her 'dope' Nike Super Bowl ad

Jordan Chiles admitted that she felt like a shero following the release of Nike's Super Bowl ad, which featured her among Sha'Carri Richardson, A'ja Wilson, and others. The campaign was named "So Win," and the Super Bowl commercial ended with Chiles forming the Nike swoosh with her body.

The moment captured fans and fellow Olympians alike, and the 100m gold medalist Noah Lyles. The pair were discussing the moment on the latest episode of Beyond The Records podcast, and Lyles said:

“I remember when I was watching the Super Bowl, and I saw this Nike ad. I see you making the Nike check in a pose, and I’m like, ‘Goodness gracious. She’s freaking doing it."

Chiles admitted, adding that she didn't anticipate the moment would become iconic.

“I did feel like a shero in that moment. I didn’t think that I was going to be the ending to it, and making a whole Nike swoosh like that was not what I was thinking," Chiles said.

“When they gave me the whole directive and everything, I was just like, ‘This is going to be dope. I can see it; I envision it now.’ Did I think it was going to be that dope? No," Chiles added.

The Olympic champion signed a deal with Nike in 2023, and the Nike X Jordan Chiles Holiday '23 collection launched in December of that year.

Chiles helped USA women's gymnastics win the gold medal in the team finals at the Paris Olympics and finished on her maiden individual podium in the floor finals. However, her bronze medal was stripped after a few days due to a discrepancy in scores.

Jordan Chiles reveals if she still has the bronze medal from the 2024 Paris Olympics

Jordan Chiles during the Big Fours - Source: Getty

Speaking in an interview with the Bleacher Report, Jordan Chiles revealed that she still felt like she won the medal and still had it in the physical form despite the official results showing otherwise.

"Whatever happens with the bronze, it's still a bronze in my head," Chiles said. "It's still a bronze in my heart. I still have the medal if anybody is asking."

Chiles was initially placed fifth with a score of 13.666, while the bronze was going to Romainia's Ana Barbosu when her coaches asked for a review. The score improved to 13.766, and so did her place in the bronze medal position.

However, Barosu had begun celebrating even before Chiles' coaches asked for a review, and when the score improved, her smile changed into tears. Romania challenged the review in the CAS, and the court ruled that the appeal from Chiles was late, thereby stripping Chiles of her medal.

