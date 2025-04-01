Jade Carey receives major All American honor for outstanding pursuits in NCAA regular season

Jade Carey was recently named All-American in all five events during the 2025 NCAA regular season. She received the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) All-American honor on Monday, March 31, as the regular season concluded.

The Paris Olympic gold medalist received the First Team All-American in the all-around, balance beam, and uneven bars event, and the second Team All-American Title in the vault event. During the 2025 season, Carey displayed a remarkable performance by winning 43 event titles. She also became the first female gymnast in Pac-12 history to bag both the all-around and balance beam event titles every time she competed for the Orange State Beavers Gymnastics.

The program honored the gymnast by sharing the news on their social media and wrote:

"The list of accolades just keeps growing 📈 @jadecarey has added five more Regular Season @wcgagym All-American honors 👏"

Carey verbally committed to Oregon State University in 2019 but deferred her enrollment till 2021 when she competed at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. After securing a gold medal in the floor event in Tokyo, Carey returned to the collegiate circuit and clinched 48 individual event titles, 11 of which were bagged in all-around titles.

Jade Carey expresses her gratitude towards Oregon State's fans

Jade Carey of the Oregon State Beavers during a meet in Corvallis, Oregon. (Photo by Getty Images)

Jade Carey recently expressed her gratitude towards the Oregon State fans for their unwavering support and love. She also highlighted their backing towards her for her college as well as international competitions.

"Beaver Nation, I can’t thank you enough for your love, support, passion, and energy. every time in Gill is a special one and every time I put on that orange and black, I am reminded of how lucky I am to be a part of this family. you all have been by my side, supporting me through the good and the bad, whether it’s at home in Gill or on the world's biggest stage," she said.

"I am forever grateful to be a part of this amazing community. thank you for making my experience an unforgettable one. all the love in the world to Beaver Nation and as always, go Beavs. 🥹🧡🖤🌟🥰🫶," Carey added.

Carey again returned to the collegiate circuit after her Paris Olympics appearance. At the French capital, she secured a gold medal in the team event alongside Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Hezly Rivera. Further the Beavers gymnast bagged a bronze medal in the vault event.

