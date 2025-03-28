Jade Carey shares playful selfie in Oregon State Beavers leotard

The three-time Olympic medalist, Jade Carey, recently shared a selfie wearing a leotard, which featured a logo of the Oregon State Beavers. The prominent gymnast has completed her successful collegiate journey with the Beavers gymnastics team.

In her last home meet against Fisk University, the Oregon State Beavers icon won five event titles and earned a perfect score. She also clinched a perfect score against Air Force. Throughout her collegiate career, Carey has won 160 event titles.

Through her Instagram story, Carey shared her selfie and expressed her thoughts sans words. She captioned the post:

“😜🖤”

Screenshot of Jade Carey's Instagram story | Credits: IG/jadecarey

Carey has become one of the most decorated collegiate gymnasts and was recently announced as a finalist for the AAI Award. She shares the elite berth with five other finalists, who are Jordan Bowers and Audrey Davis of the University of Oklahoma, Aleah Finnegan of Louisiana State University, Grace McCallum of the University of Utah, and Leanne Wong of the University of Florida.

In her final home meet of the regular season, Carey registered 9.900 on vault. In bars and beam events, she earned 9.975. In the all-around, she registered 39.850.

The Phoenix, Arizona native is a two-time Pac-12 Gymnast of the Year and was a Honda Award finalist three times. She also has seven World Championship medals to her name.

When Jade Carey spoke about the routine she follows before her competitions

Jade Carey at the Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8 - Source: Getty

Jade Carey has won seven gold medals and two silver medals at the FIG World Cup Series. At the NCAA Championships, she has registered four silver medals and one bronze medal. During her interview with ELLE in July 2024, the iconic gymnast spoke about her routine, which she follows before her competitions.

“The night before, I like to have steak for dinner. I don’t really know how that started or why that became a thing, but it’s a thing now. The morning of competitions, I like to relax, be chill, maybe go on a short walk to get my body moving and my mind elsewhere.”

She continued:

“We typically compete at night, so we’re waiting all day long when you just want to get up and go. Watching TV, going for a walk, listening to music—literally doing anything that makes me not think about gymnastics.”

Carey was a notable member of the Golden Girls, the team that won the gold medal in the all-around event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In 2022, she was named the WGCA West Regional Gymnast of the Year and the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year.

