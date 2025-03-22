WATCH: Jade Carey shines in floor exercise at final regular-season meet for Oregon State Beavers, earns perfect 10

Three-time Olympic medalist Jade Carey is in the final journey of her collegiate career with the Oregon State Beavers women's gymnastics team. In her last home performance at Gill Coliseum, the iconic artistic gymnast again registered a perfect score.

The Oregon State Gymnastics defeated Fisk University with a concluding score of 197.375 - 192.850. Carey registered a perfect score for the second week in a row. She scored 9.900 on the vault event, 9.975 on the bars and beam events, and a perfect 10 in her final rotation. She concluded her competition with an all-around score of 39.850.

In Oregon’s previous match against the Air Force women’s gymnastics team, Carey registered perfect scores in two events, the beam and the floor. Against Fisk she has won five titles, taking her total score to 160 during her exemplary collegiate career with Oregon State.

For her accomplishments in sports at the collegiate level, she was recently named the finalist for the 2025 AAI Award. She shares the prominent stage with five other finalists. The winner will be announced at the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships, which will be taking place in Fort Worth, Texas.

Jade Carey was twice named the Pac-12 Gymnast of the Year. In 2022, she was the WGCA West Regional Gymnast of the Year and Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. In 2024, she received the nod for the College Sports Communicators’ Academic All-District team.

Jade Carey opens up about her gymnastic role model

Jade Carey at the BYU v Oregon State - Source: Getty

Jade Carey was a member of the “Golden Girls,” the USA team that won the gold medal in the all-around event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Apart from her collegiate success, she has seven World Championship medals and three gold medals from the Pan American Championships.

During her interview with ELLE, the artistic gymnast disclosed the inspirational personality she looked up to while growing up. She added:

“Nastia Liukin is someone I’ve looked up to. Watching her as a little girl, I was so excited that she won the all-around at the Olympics. As I got older, I actually got to know her more, and she’s been able to help me through a lot of situations that she’s been in herself. I’m grateful that gymnastics has given me the opportunity to connect with so many other amazing athletes.”

Carey named Nastia Liukin, the five-time Olympic medalist and decorated artistic gymnast, her idol. The five-time NCAA Championship medalist attended Mountain Ridge High School and was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in January 2024.

