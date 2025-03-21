Jade Carey makes feelings known about bond between the OSU gymnastics team and massive Beaver Nation fan base

Olympic champion Jade Carey is gearing up for the final few weeks of her collegiate career with Oregon State University. Recently, she reflected on the support the Beaver nation has shown the OSU gymnastics team, and spoke about the importance of the bond between the fans and athletes.

Carey originally signed with Oregon in November 2019, but chose to defer her enrollment until the Tokyo Olympics. She debuted for the team in January 2022, securing five event titles in her first appearance. Since then, the 24-year-old has gone on to win four NCAA silver medals and one NCAA bronze.

Currently, Carey is competing in her final season for the Oregon State Beavers. As she gears up for the team's final regular season meet of the year, the gymnast reflected on the bond between the Beaver nation and the OSU gymnastics team. Here's what she said during an appearance on the Beaver Sports Podcast:

“The love between Beaver nation and our gymnastics team is really incredible and it's been amazing to see it grow over the past four years. I've seen so many people getting into gymnastics for the first time and just be really excited about what our team is capable of.”

“So it's really cool to see Beaver nation kind of buy into us as a team and support us all the way. (They) not only care about what we do as a sport, but how we are as a people, and I think that's something special that connects the team really well,” she added.

Jade Carey opens up about her future after OSU

Carey in action for the Oregon State University (Image Source: Getty)

Over the course of the last few years, Jade Carey has established herself as one of the best gymnasts in the NCAA as well as Team USA. Outside of her accomplishments on the collegiate circuit, the 24-year-old is a two-time Olympic champion and three-time World Championships gold-medalist.

Now, as she prepares for the final leg of her journey with Oregon State University, Carey recently opened up about her plans for the future. The gymnast emphasised that she was unsure whether she would continue to compete in the coming years, but explained that she wanted to remain connected with women's sports.

"I have no idea, honestly. I feel like I haven't had a whole lot of time to think about what I wanna do exactly, but I do know that I'm gonna wanna be involved with sports in some capacity, especially female sports. I feel like female sports have grown so much, and just continuing to elevate them and be a platform for them is something that I wanna do,” she told KVAL.com.

For now, Jade Carey and her teammates will return to action on Friday, March 21, for their final regular season meet of the season, where they will take on Fisk University.

