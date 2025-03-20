Simone Biles, Stephen Nedoroscik, Jordan Chiles, and others react as Jade Carey makes relationship public with Aimee Sinacola

Jade Carey recently confirmed that she is in a relationship with Aimee Sinacola. The Olympic champion’s revelation led to an outpouring of support from the gymnastics world, as Simone Biles, Stephen Nedoroscik, Jordan Chiles, and more showed their love for their teammate.

Carey has been one of the best gymnasts on Team USA in recent years. In 2021, she competed at the Tokyo Games, where she claimed gold on the floor. Three years later, at the Paris Olympics, the 24-year-old helped the USA win gold in the team event while clinching bronze on the vault.

On Thursday, March 20, Jade Carey confirmed her relationship with Aimee Sinacola and shared pictures with her girlfriend on Instagram with a caption,

“Happy 🤍🔐✨💌.”

Reacting to her relationship reveal, many of Carey's fellow gymnasts showed their support to the Olympic champion. Simone Biles gushed over the couple, commenting,

“Freaking cuuuute.”

“GO JADE,” - Stephen Nedoroscik wrote.

“Periodt!!!” Jordan Chiles added.

Carey's Paris Olympics teammate Hezly Rivera showed her love for the gymnast, by writing,

“Love you Jade!!”

Meanwhile, Carey's fellow gymnast's front he Gold Over America Tour also congratulated the couple, with Ian Gunther calling them ‘cute’, while Ellie Black wrote,

“My favorite gals.”

Via Carey's Instagram comments section

Jade Carey's girlfriend Aimee makes her feelings known for the gymnast

Jade Carey's girlfriend, Aimee Sinacola, is the creative director of content at the University of Oregon. Sinacola has previously shared pictures of herself and Carey enjoying some time with friends, without officially confirming their relationship.

After Carey's Instagram post confirming her relationship with Sinacola, the latter was quick to make her feelings known for her girlfriend. Re-sharing a photo from Carey's post, Sinacola wrote on her Instagram story,

“ILYTM.”

Via Aimee Sinacola's Instagram

On the gymnastics end of things, Jade Carey is currently competing in her final year at Oregon State University. On March 15, during OSU’s senior night, the Olympic champion delivered one of the best performances of her collegiate career, scoring two perfect tens and posting an all-around score of 39.925.

After having joined the Beavers in 2021, Carey has won five NCAA championship medals for the team. In 2022, she was a silver medalist on the uneven bars, and in 2023, she finished second on the balance beam. At the 2024 NCAA Championships, the gymnast claimed in the all-around and floor exercise events, while finishing third on the balance beam.

Jade Carey and the Beavers will soon return to action, as they take on Fisk University on Friday, March 21, for their final regular season meet of the year.

