Jade Carey making feelings known with emotional message for Beaver nation after her final performance in Gill Coliseum

Jade Carey recently competed in her final meet at the Gill Coliseum, the home of the Oregon State Beavers. After her performance, the gymnast reflected on the Beaver Nation’s support for her, penning an emotional message for the large fan base.

Carey originally committed to OSU in 2017, and signed her national letter of intent with the team in 2019, but chose to defer her enrollment until after the Tokyo Olympics. She made her debut for the Beavers in early 2022 and has since been a dominant competitor for the team, winning multiple medals at the national championships.

On Friday night, after leading Oregon to a win over Fisk University in their final regular season meet of the year, Jade Carey reflected on the support Beaver Nation has shown her over the years, writing on Instagram,

“Beaver nation, I can't thank you enough for your love, support, passion, and energy. Every time in gill is a special one and every time I put on that orange and black, I am reminded of how lucky I am to be a part of this family.”

“You all have been by my side, supporting me through the good and the bad, whether it's at home in gill or on the world's biggest stage. I am forever grateful to be a part of this amazing community. Thank you for making my experience an unforgettable one. All the love in the world to beaver nation and as always, go beavs,” she added.

Jade Carey reflects on the special bond between OSU gymnasts and Beaver nation

For Jade Carey, her final outing at the Gill Coliseum was undoubtedly a memorable one. Competing in all four events, the Paris Olympics champion scored a 9.900 on the vault, a 9.975 on the balance beam and uneven bars, and wrapped up her night with her second consecutive perfect ten on the floor.

Reflecting on her final performance on home ground, Carey called the outing ‘special’, telling the Corvallis Gazette-Times,

“It was just really special for all of us and I’m proud of the day that I had, just leaving it all out there and really taking in every little moment. We talked about soaking it all in today, especially the seniors for the last time at home. It was definitely really special.”

With her performance on Friday night, Jade Carey won five event titles and became the only gymnast in PAC-12 history to win the all-around and beam title in every single meet in a season.

