Jade Carey receives major honor as AAI's most outstanding female gymnast during her senior year at Oregon State

Olympic champion gymnast Jade Carey has added another feather to her cap. The soon to be 25-year-old has been honored by the American Athletic Inc. [AAI] as the year's most outstanding gymnast.

Ad

Carey represents the Oregon State Beavers in collegiate gymnastics, and has made the cut for the NCAA Championships 2025 Finals individually. The Oregon State Beavers as a team weren't that lucky though, having finished fourth in the NCAA regionals held at Alabama.

AAI paid a glowing tribute to Carey on its Instagram page with a post that read:

"Introducing your 2025 AAI Award Winner: Jade Carey of Oregon State University!🏆✨

Ad

Trending

A standout on the competition floor and beyond, Jade has not only made her mark as a collegiate and an elite gymnast - she's also a 4.0 student, a leader in organizations, a dedicated volunteer, and an advocate for women and girls in sports."

Ad

The post further added:

"She's [Jade Carey] the definition of all-around excellence, and we're honored to recognize her as this year's most outstanding female gymnast. Congratulations, Jade!"

Jade Carey will be hoping to make a solid impression at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships, which will be held at Fort Worth in Texas from April 17 to April 19.

Jade Carey shares her feelings on Oregon State Beavers' exit from the NCAA finals

In Picture: Jade Carey talks about the elimination of Oregon State Beavers from the NCAA Championships 2025 [Image Source : Getty]

Jade Carey opened up about the elimination of Oregon State Beavers from the NCAA Gymnastics Championships Finals. Though she qualified individually, the Oregon State Beavers with a total of 196.875, failed to make get through.

Ad

In a press conference after the NCAA Regionals held in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Carey revealed that while she is excited for the finals, she wished that her team would've qualified as well. In her words,

"I've honestly wanted nothing more than to get our whole team to nationals, It's been a huge goal of mine and I feel like we are really close this year and had a really strong shot, but, just to know that they're all going to be at home supporting me and some are actually even going to come to Texas and be there in person, so that really means a lot to me to have a team that cares so much." [0:48 onwards]

Ad

Carey further added,

"It's sad to not have all of them there but again, just knowing that they're all there for me and that I'm still representing our whole team while I'm there is really special and I'm really excited."

Jade Carey has won five medals at the NCAA Championships ever since her collegiate debut in 2022. In the previous year's edition, Carey had won two silver medals and a bronze medal in all around, floor exercise, and the balance beam events, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More