Jade Carey receives major honor as AAI's most outstanding female gymnast during her senior year at Oregon State

Olympic champion gymnast Jade Carey has added another feather to her cap. The soon to be 25-year-old has been honored by the American Athletic Inc. [AAI] as the year's most outstanding gymnast.
Carey represents the Oregon State Beavers in collegiate gymnastics, and has made the cut for the NCAA Championships 2025 Finals individually. The Oregon State Beavers as a team weren't that lucky though, having finished fourth in the NCAA regionals held at Alabama.
AAI paid a glowing tribute to Carey on its Instagram page with a post that read:
"Introducing your 2025 AAI Award Winner: Jade Carey of Oregon State University!🏆✨
A standout on the competition floor and beyond, Jade has not only made her mark as a collegiate and an elite gymnast - she's also a 4.0 student, a leader in organizations, a dedicated volunteer, and an advocate for women and girls in sports."
The post further added:
"She's [Jade Carey] the definition of all-around excellence, and we're honored to recognize her as this year's most outstanding female gymnast. Congratulations, Jade!"
Jade Carey will be hoping to make a solid impression at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships, which will be held at Fort Worth in Texas from April 17 to April 19.
Jade Carey shares her feelings on Oregon State Beavers' exit from the NCAA finals
Jade Carey opened up about the elimination of Oregon State Beavers from the NCAA Gymnastics Championships Finals. Though she qualified individually, the Oregon State Beavers with a total of 196.875, failed to make get through.
In a press conference after the NCAA Regionals held in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Carey revealed that while she is excited for the finals, she wished that her team would've qualified as well. In her words,
"I've honestly wanted nothing more than to get our whole team to nationals, It's been a huge goal of mine and I feel like we are really close this year and had a really strong shot, but, just to know that they're all going to be at home supporting me and some are actually even going to come to Texas and be there in person, so that really means a lot to me to have a team that cares so much." [0:48 onwards]
Carey further added,
"It's sad to not have all of them there but again, just knowing that they're all there for me and that I'm still representing our whole team while I'm there is really special and I'm really excited."
Jade Carey has won five medals at the NCAA Championships ever since her collegiate debut in 2022. In the previous year's edition, Carey had won two silver medals and a bronze medal in all around, floor exercise, and the balance beam events, respectively.