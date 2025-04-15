“Best Jade Carey has looked”- Aly Raisman makes her feelings known on gymnast’s season

Aly Raisman has labeled Jade Carey’s 2025 gymnastics season as the best of her career. Carey is currently in her final and senior year with the Oregon State Beavers program.

While Oregon State did not advance to the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships final stage, scheduled for April 17 to 19, Carey has qualified as an individual all-arounder with her brilliant performances this season. As a result, she will compete for the all-around title and other individual titles this week.

In addition, Carey ended the regular season as the number one ranked collegiate gymnast in both the all-around and beam events. Following her impressive performance, Aly Raisman was full of praise for the two-time Olympic gold medalist, commenting that this has been the best season of Carey’s entire career and also expressing admiration for her bars performances.

In an interview with Olympics.com, the retired gymnast and three-time Olympic gold medalist hailed Jade Carey, stating:

“This is the best Jade has looked in her entire career. Her bars in particular is something that really stands out to me. That’s something that has really improved when I watch her gymnastics. She’s very precise, she’s clean. To be undefeated in the all-around and withstand that pressure week after week is so mentally and physically taxing.”

Jade Carey, who signed with the Beavers via a letter of intent in the fall of 2017, officially competed in her first season for the program in 2022. However, the Olympic and collegiate gymnastics star has yet to win an individual title at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships.

But, the 24-year-old is a strong contender to claim it in her final year and end college on a high note. She has so far collected four runners-up in the all-around and floor exercise in 2024, balance beam in 2023 and uneven bars in 2022. Carey also earned a third-place in beam in 2024.

Jade Carey on whether only focusing on college gymnastics has helped her mentally or physically

Jade Carey against the Fisk Bulldogs at Gill Coliseum on March 21, 2025 (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Jade Carey shared her thoughts on whether focusing solely on college gymnastics this season has been more helpful to her physically or mentally. The Arizona-born gymnast said it was beneficial in both areas and found it refreshing, as it allowed her to devote time to both her training and life outside the gym. During an interaction with the press organized by the Oregon State program, she said (starting 0:10 onwards):

“Oh gosh honestly both. It was really refreshing for me this year to only have to focus on college gymnastics. I felt like I was able to give a little more of myself in and outside of the gym. Especially with only like half the routines to do.

“I think it was easier that way physically because I didn’t have to put in so many numbers and then also easier mentally because I didn’t have something else almost like hanging over my head the whole season wondering what was going to happen."

This weekend, she will compete alongside LSU gymnastics in a bid for an individual NCAA Championships all-around title.

