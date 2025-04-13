After Beavers' heartbreaking exit from Regional finals Jade Carey makes feelings known about competing individually at NCAA Championships

Jade Carey opened up about her thoughts on advancing to the 2025 NCAA Championships individually after the upsetting exit of her team, the Oregon State Beavers. She has advanced to the national championships for the fourth time in a row.

After stellar performances at the Regional Finals, eight NCAA women's gymnastics teams have qualified for the NCAA Championships, which will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, from April 17-19.

Along with them, 20 individual gymnasts, including Jade Carey, who are not members of any qualifying team, have also secured their berth for the nationals. Carey will be representing Oregon State individually.

She made her way to the nationals after earning the top score of 39.700 points in the regional all-around competition. Days after securing her place in the championships, she opened up about competing at the event individually in an interview with OSU Beavers Athletics.

Talking about the same, Carey revealed that while she also wanted her team to qualify for the nationals; she was excited to compete in this campaign. (0:48 onwards)

"I've honestly wanted nothing more than to get our whole team to nationals, It's been a huge goal of mine and I feel like we are really close this year and had a really strong shot, but, just to know that they're all going to be at home supporting me and some are actually even going to come to Texas and be there in person, so that really means a lot to me to have a team that cares so much. It's sad to not have all of them there but again, just knowing that they're all there for me and that I'm still representing our whole team while I'm there is really special and I'm really excited," Jade Carey said.

The Oregon State Beavers claimed the fourth-place finish in the 2025 regional finals after securing a score of 196.875 points.

Jade Carey opened up about her collegiate gymnastics journey

American gymnast, Jade Carey- Source: Getty

Jade Carey started her collegiate career in the 2022 season, with the 2025 season marking the end of her NCAA career. In February this year, she made her feelings known about her journey so far and disclosed the reason behind her focus being on celebrating what she has achieved. Talking about just being herself in an interview with KATU, Carey said:

"I just want to be able to celebrate everything that I have done and everything that I'm continuing to do and not being too hard on myself. I'm definitely a perfectionist and want to have everything perfect. And so not trying too hard to make those things happen but just to be myself and let them happen," Carey said.

Jade Carey made her Olympic debut in the 2020 Tokyo Games, where she won the gold medal in the floor exercise. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, she clinched the gold medal in the team all-around event, and a bronze medal in the vault exercise.

