"She cares about your personal life"- Jordan Bowers makes feelings known on Oklahoma head coach KJ Kindler

American gymnast Jordan Bowers recently shed light on the contribution of Oklahoma Sooners women's gymnastics team head coach K.J. Kindler towards her and other members of the program. Kindler has been the Sooners' head coach for nearly two decades, since taking charge in 2006.

Since then, Kindler has coached the Sooners program to six NCAA Championships, with their most recent title quest coming two years ago. Bowers, who played a major part in that title-winning team, had some kind words for her coach, days after her three perfect scores in the NCAA Regionals finals.

Speaking in an interview, Bowers said that Kindler and the other members of the coaching staff are one of the major causes behind her decision to join the University of Oklahoma gymnastics. She also mentioned that Kindler is very kind and caring towards her gymnasts, including their personal lives. She said (via In Off the Bench podcast, 6:23 onwards):

"She has meant everything to me, she's one of the biggest reasons why I came here and I committed at such a young age because of her, because of this coaching staff, the legacy that she's created here is just truly incredible and I had to be a part of that. She truly cares about each person so much in and outside of the gym like yes she cares about your gymnastics and how you do inside the gym but she really cares about your personal life."

Jordan Bowers, along with the Oklahoma Sooners team, will be competing in the NCAA Championships semifinals on April 17, where they will face the likes of Alabama and Florida.

Jordan Bowers shares major struggles she faced about being a part of her college team initially

Jordan Bowers opened up about a major contrast between competing in collegiate events and for the United States in the elite circuit.

In an interview in January, Bowers said during her elite years, she had to train and compete alone, and thus she faced difficulty being a part of her college team during her initial years. She said (via Flipping Out with Bridget Sloan, 7:38 onwards):

"I trained alone, I competed alone like I did all of that alone so coming to the NCAA, coming into a team, working out with the team every day, doing everything as a team was definitely very new team and I did struggle in my freshman year."

Jordan Bowers also remarked that in the elite circuit, gymnasts majorly compete for themselves, while in the collegiate circuit, the emphasis is on competing as a team.

